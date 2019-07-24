Author Inna Val Helm announces the release of her new fantasy novel, Return To White Catcliff. Released by IVX Books in May 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Return to White Catcliff is Inna Val Helm's debut novel presented by an unforgettable cast of characters. Fantasy and reality merge amid elements of anthropomorphism, eternal life, and dimensional existence.



It tells the story of thirtysomething Nick Taylor and his black Lab, BD, who stumble upon a convenience store robbery in a suburb of present-day Chicago and are left for dead. They awaken to find themselves in the tranquil village of White Catcliff, where inhabitants faced certain death immediately prior to arrival.



The antagonist is VEIL (Volunteer Eleemosynary Institute and League), which presents as a humanitarian organization, but its true agenda is steeped in pillage and plunder. Nick's mission is to stop its proliferation. This means he must not only leave his new home, but of greater consequence, he must travel alone, leaving his best friend behind.



Return to White Catcliff is a smartly crafted novel, artfully illustrated, humorous at times, dark at others, and always thought-provoking.

Return To White Catcliff is available for purchase in print and ebook format.

Book Details:

Return To White Catcliff

By Inna Val Helm

Publisher: IVX Books

Published: May 2019

ISBN: 978-1733500623 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1733500661 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1733500609 (ebook)

ASIN: B07MCVPL57

Pages: 384

Genre: Fantasy Fiction



About the Author:

Inna Val Helm has served as a trial consultant and linguistic translator in various venues, and her resulting familiarity with courtrooms and legal proceedings is evident throughout certain passages and illustrative images of Return to White Catcliff.

The writer's own vivid out-of-body experience inspired said novel and is largely responsible for its conceptual content. Helm's creation of the nemesis, VEIL (Volunteer Eleemosynary Institute and League), is loosely based upon the world's political climate over the past eighty years.



A student of the mind, Inna Val Helm has studied the human and animal psyche and related philosophy across Europe as well as the eastern seaboard of the United States, resulting in a litany of fully developed characters.

Contact:

Website: https://www.returntowhitecatcliff.com

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/fantasy-fiction-return-to-white-catcliff/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Return-White-Catcliff-Inna-Helm-ebook/dp/B07MCVPL57

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/return-to-white-catcliff-inna-val-helm/1130203493





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You