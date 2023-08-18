Ink And Quill Releases New Dark Fantasy EMPEROR'S SHADOW

Emperor's Shadow promises to deliver a spellbinding reading experience that challenges the conventions of high-fantasy.

Ink and Quill Press presents Emperor's Shadow, an enthralling addition to the fantasy genre that invites readers to explore a realm of intrigue, darkness, and unexpected alliances. Authored by LeAnne Keely, this gripping novel is set to captivate readers with its unique blend of fantasy, dark fantasy, and sword & sorcery elements. Available now on Amazon (ISBN: 9798396148420), Emperor's Shadow promises to deliver a spellbinding reading experience that challenges the conventions of high-fantasy.

In the heart of the Sunset Empire's Capital, Sunset Isle, a group of unlikely companions is brought together by fate's design. Talia Lorraine, Elbaf Elbainsen, Arcus D'ari, and Darko Branislav find themselves thrust into the Empire's elite Black Hand, a group sworn to protect the Empire under the watchful gaze of the Undying Emperor. Their paths cross amidst unusual circumstances, and they are reluctantly bound to serve an increasingly volatile commander.

As threats loom and dissent simmers within the Empire, the quartet must navigate a treacherous landscape of traitors, heretics, and a mysterious "prophet" who sows discord. With death hanging over them, they are forced to confront their own beliefs and the true nature of the Empire they serve. "Emperor's Shadow" takes readers on a journey of dark realism and unexpected twists, reimagining high-fantasy with an innovative approach.

"In Emperor's Shadow, LeAnne Keely weaves an intricate tapestry of fantasy that challenges the boundaries of the genre. With a cast of diverse characters thrust into a world of political intrigue, conflict, and self-discovery, this book beckons readers to explore the depths of human nature in a realm where darkness and light are intertwined. A true page-turner, 'Emperor's Shadow' is a triumph for lovers of dark fantasy, offering a fresh and immersive perspective on the age-old struggle between power and morality." - Ink and Quill Press

For more information about Emperor's Shadow and to explore other literary offerings, visit Ink and Quill Press or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, and InstagramEmperor's Shadow is available for purchase on Amazon.

Ink and Quill Press is a haven for literary enthusiasts and authors who seek to explore the untamed realms of creativity. Dedicated to fostering unique voices and narrative innovation, the press is committed to delivering thought-provoking stories that challenge conventions and captivate readers. With Emperor's Shadow, Ink and Quill Press continues to champion storytelling that resonates with readers' hearts and minds.



