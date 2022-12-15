Heather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing Child
Heather recounts life as a typical family in small-town Alberta with stories and details of Ryan growing up until he left for a winter adventure on December 1, 2017.
Heather Shtuka and her family lived a normal life until their eldest son Ryan Shtuka tragically disappeared one night after attending a house party. "Missing From Me" details their harrowing journey to find answers.
"Missing From Me" is divided into three parts. Heather first recounts life as a typical family in small-town Alberta with stories and details of Ryan growing up until he left for a winter adventure on December 1, 2017. In the ski town of Sun Peaks, British Columbia, he gained employment as a lift operator for the winter season. However, the Shtuka family's ordinary life changed forever after Ryan did not arrive for work on February 18, 2018.
After attending a house party the previous night, Ryan vanished. Part two of the book includes posts Heather made on her son's Facebook page. Her posts united family, the community, and eventually 33,000+ searchers and supporters globally. In the last section, the family began transitioning back home; while continuing their search efforts and spreading awareness. Although reliving the moments since she last saw her son was heartbreaking, Heather hopes the book will help other families feel joined together with another family experiencing loss.
In the wake of her son's disappearance, Heather became a passionate advocate of missing persons. In collaboration with another family experiencing loss, The Free Bird Project was founded. This non-profit aims to provide resources, skills, and loving support to families of missing loved ones. "Missing From Me" became a hot new release and best seller on Amazon shortly after launching.
If you would like to find out more about the book, and Ryan Shtuka visit: https://heathershtuka.com/
More Hot Stories For You
December 13, 2022
The family of author Dolores F. Kurzeka has released 'Our Walk with Grandma', her long-awaited children's picture book about the beauty of family and nature.
BROADWAY BODIES: A CRITICAL HISTORY OF CONFORMITY To Be Published By Oxford University Press February 2023
December 12, 2022
Oxford University Press will soon publish Ryan Donovan's Broadway Bodies: A Critical History of Conformity on February 17, 2023.
John & Julie Stirling Release THE TINY ANGEL Just In Time For Christmas
December 12, 2022
John & Julie Stirling are sharing their family tradition with the world in the new children's book 'The Tiny Angel'. Whether you are looking for a new family tradition this Christmas, or you simply want a heartfelt children's book for the holidays, get 'The Tiny Angel' today.
CEO Shelton Banks Releases New Book GET THIS WORK
December 6, 2022
WORK TRAINING's CEO Shelton Banks is pleased to announce the release of his new book, 'Get This Work' Book: The Unofficial Guide to Breaking into Tech Sales.
BearManor Media Will Publish Two New Books On Judy Garland in 2023
December 6, 2022
BearManor Media has announced that, to commemorate the centennial this year of Judy Garland's birth, it will publish two new books on her in 2023.