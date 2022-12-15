Heather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing Child

Heather Shtuka and her family lived a normal life until their eldest son Ryan Shtuka tragically disappeared one night after attending a house party. "Missing From Me" details their harrowing journey to find answers.

"Missing From Me" is divided into three parts. Heather first recounts life as a typical family in small-town Alberta with stories and details of Ryan growing up until he left for a winter adventure on December 1, 2017. In the ski town of Sun Peaks, British Columbia, he gained employment as a lift operator for the winter season. However, the Shtuka family's ordinary life changed forever after Ryan did not arrive for work on February 18, 2018.

After attending a house party the previous night, Ryan vanished. Part two of the book includes posts Heather made on her son's Facebook page. Her posts united family, the community, and eventually 33,000+ searchers and supporters globally. In the last section, the family began transitioning back home; while continuing their search efforts and spreading awareness. Although reliving the moments since she last saw her son was heartbreaking, Heather hopes the book will help other families feel joined together with another family experiencing loss.

In the wake of her son's disappearance, Heather became a passionate advocate of missing persons. In collaboration with another family experiencing loss, The Free Bird Project was founded. This non-profit aims to provide resources, skills, and loving support to families of missing loved ones. "Missing From Me" became a hot new release and best seller on Amazon shortly after launching.

If you would like to find out more about the book, and Ryan Shtuka visit: https://heathershtuka.com/