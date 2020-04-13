Hal Leonard Launches Revolutionary New Digital Books

Hal Leonard announced today the release of Hal Leonard Digital Books, a new streaming platform designed to provide musicians of all instruments and skill levels with a fully-interactive, multimedia experience for hundreds of their most popular titles.

Unlike traditional e-books, the Hal Leonard Digital Books platform is designed for truly interactive learning experiences across both desktop and mobile devices. For titles that include video lessons or audio for demonstration or play-along, the digital content is embedded within the digital book so viewers can enjoy the media in context, without leaving the book experience.

All Hal Leonard Digital Books also feature auto-resume across devices, a quick search function, note taking and bookmarking capabilities, and at-a-glance chapter information.

"We've had a lot of requests for a better e-book experience," said Jeff Schroedl, Executive Vice President of Hal Leonard. "We used our in-house team of programmers and musicians to create a custom platform we feel gives the best presentation of material possible. Our books are already available for Kindle and on iBooks, but our new proprietary platform is a better fit for our unique blend of music notation, text, and media."

Hal Leonard Digital Books are available for purchase on halleonard.com. Once purchased, customers receive a unique code to redeem through the cloud-based Hal Leonard MyLibrary system.

Over 300 titles are already available, including books for guitar, drums, vocals, and ukulele, with more being added every week. Titles include instructional books as well as songbooks.

For more information visit www.halleonard.com/digitalbook.





