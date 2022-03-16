Grazyna Witkowska Releases UNCOMMON FRIENDS: KEEPING CHICKENS THE ANIMAL LOVERS' WAY

Grazyna Witkowska has announced the release of her new book, "Uncommon Friends: Keeping Chickens the Animal Lovers' Way." The humorous and insightful book is a hybrid between a memoir and a 'how to' manual, a whimsical tour of discovery that reveals the magic of backyard chickens.

Witkowska is passionate about creating a world where animals are respected and valued. In the course of her work as a kinesiologist and coach, she has developed a unique process to deepen the relationships between humans and animals, allowing both to live more authentically, reach their full potential, and share their unique gifts with the world. Looking after chickens can be a path towards experiencing such richness and fulfillment for both: chickens and their guardians.

"We all grow from mutually nurturing relationships." - said Witkowska. "That's why I like to say: 'Ask not what your chickens can do for you; ask what you can do for your chickens!'".

In "Uncommon Friends," readers will learn how to take care of a flock of chickens in a backyard: how to house them, feed them, and keep them healthy and happy.

The book is practical and full of anecdotes from Witkowska's own experiences. It includes snapshots of her chickens and magnificent illustrations by Miller Marshal to bring those experiences even closer. While the stories are set in South Australia and New South Wales, the book outlines a comprehensive framework for looking after chickens applicable to anyone, anywhere. The author stresses that this is not a prescriptive recipe and encourages the reader to adapt presented concepts and examples to their own situations.

What makes "Uncommon Friends" unique is the animal lover's approach to chicken keeping. The approach steps back from the mindset of increasing egg production or decreasing the effort needed to care for chickens, and instead focuses on forming nurturing relationships. Witkowska says that such relationships provoke reflection and deepen the understanding of self and others - and this will inevitably lead to greatly enriched life for many individuals of different species.

"As an animal lover, I do my best to create an environment where my animals can experience life to the fullest, mature and evolve into the best versions of themselves." Witkowska said. "How I do that? I always start with attentive observation. Then I engage some creativity, apply a dose of practicality, pay attention to my animals' feedback, and... I either rejoice or go back to the drawing board!" laughs Witkowska.

"Uncommon Friends: Keeping Chickens the Animal Lovers' Way" is now available in print and audio. The eBook is on the way. Moreover, for all who are interested in keeping chickens as pets, Witkowska hosts a one-hour Zoom meetings on the third Wednesday of each month.

To find out more about the meetings, take a look inside the book, peruse professional reviews, and more - visit http://www.UncommonFriends.net.

To learn more about the book's multifaceted author, Grazyna Witkowska, visit http://www.BestVersionsOfUs.com.