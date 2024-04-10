Global Superstar Dolly Parton To Publish New Children's Picture Book BILLY THE KID COMES HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 1, 2024, Penguin Young Readers will publish Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas, a new, standalone sequel to Parton's New York Times bestselling picture book, Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big.

Featuring Dolly's beloved god-dog and inspired by her song ‘Comin' Home for Christmas', this hilarious and heart-warming tale about the true meaning of Christmas follows Billy the Kid, a French bulldog who has everything he could ever want: a place in Nashville, a great band, and even a cross-country tour. But when Billy's band is scheduled to perform at Barkafeller Center on Christmas Day, he must decide what matters to him most: fame or family?

“I always love celebrating Christmas with my family and of course my god-dog Billy,” said Dolly Parton. “Since he's a big star now, he deserves his own holiday special! Using my ‘Comin' Home for Christmas' lyrics, I wanted to tell a story about the importance of family and friends, especially during the holidays. I hope this is a book families will be excited to read every year for Christmas.”

Parton's previous children's books include Coat Of Many Colors (1994) and I Am A Rainbow (2009). In 2023, Parton introduced the beloved new character Billy the Kid, inspired by her favorite god-dog, in Billy the Kid Makes It Big. The book was an instant New York Times bestseller and dubbed a “wholesome howl” by Kirkus Reviews.

Francesco Sedita, President, Penguin Workshop said, “Dolly is making sure that her beloved God-Dog Billy will never have a ‘Hard Candy Christmas'. This book is pure holiday joy, and we hope that families will enjoy it for generations to come.”

Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas is available for pre-order now, wherever books are sold.

About the Artists

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female singer-songwriter of all time. She has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has a record-breaking 28 songs that have reached #1 on the Billboard charts, and hundreds of awards across her career. To date, Parton has donated over 232 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library and has authored successful books for children and adults. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Erica S. Perl is the author of more than forty popular and critically acclaimed books for children. She has also collaborated on books with Dolly Parton and R.J. Palacio. Erica teaches writing in the Vermont College of Fine Arts MFA program and lives in Washington, DC, with her family. Her website is ericaperl.com.

MacKenzie Haley is an illustrator whose books include The Ninja Club Sleepover, Pegasisters Go to Camp, and Snitchy Witch, among others. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in illustration from the University of Dayton and currently resides in Louisville, Kentucky. Learn more at mackenziehaley.com.