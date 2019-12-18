Gary Becks New Poetry Book 'Desperate Seeker' Released

Desperate Seeker is a poetry collection that uncovers the anger, fear and horror that resounds in the powerful struggle of existence. Desperate Seeker is a 104 page poetry collection. Available in paperback with a retail price of $11.99. ISBN 9781941058961, the kindle edition is $5.99. Published by Winter Goose Publishing. Available now through all major retailers.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082V3F6ZL/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director and worked as an art dealer when he couldn't earn a living in the theater. He has also been a tennis pro, a ditch digger and a salvage diver. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines and his published books include 23 poetry collections, 7 novels, 3 short story collections, 1 collection of essays and 1 collection of his one-act plays. Published poetry books include: Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order, Contusions and Desperate Seeker (Winter Goose Publishing. Forthcoming is Learning Curve); Blossoms of Decay, Expectations, Blunt Force, Transitions and Mortal Coil (Wordcatcher Publishing, forthcoming is Temporal Dreams) Earth Links (Cyberwit Publishing: forthcoming Too Harsh For Pastels). His novels include a series 'Stand to Arms, Marines': Call to Valor and Crumbling Ramparts (Gnome on Pigs Productions, forthcoming is the third in the series, Raise High the Walls). Acts of Defiance, Flare Up and Still Defiant (Wordcatcher Publishing: forthcoming is Pirate Spring). Extreme Change will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. State of Rage will be published by Cyberwit Publishing. His short story collections include: A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing) and Dogs Don't Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays (Gnome on Pig Productions). The Big Match and other one act plays (Wordcatcher Publishing, Forthcoming: Collected Plays of Gary Beck Vol 1). Gary lives in New York City.

www.garycbeck.com www.facebook.com/authorgarybeck gary@garycbeck.com





