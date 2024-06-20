Gabrielle Ferrara Releases New Book, 'Dead Squirrels Everywhere: A Counting Book For Children'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Uniquely Morbid has announced the release of Dead Squirrels Everywhere: A Counting Book For Children, authored by Gabrielle Ferrara. This book offers a unique twist on counting, combining humor with a touch of the macabre to engage young readers.

Dead Squirrels Everywhere presents a fun yet dark journey through numbers, introducing children to counting while embracing the unexpected. With witty rhymes the book transforms a potentially mundane concept into an entertaining adventure.

In Dead Squirrels Everywhere, children will encounter scenarios such as squirrels poked with sticks, run over, fallen from trees, sick with disease, and more. Each page turn reveals a new delightfully morbid situation, keeping young readers engaged while they learn to count to ten.

Gabrielle Ferrara, the mastermind behind this imaginative work, is an artist and entrepreneur known for her Victorian-inspired art and jewelry made with ethically sourced animal remains. With a background in Museum Studies, Anthropology, and Art History, Ferrara brings a unique perspective to children's literature, seamlessly blending education with entertainment.

"I wanted to create a book that not only teaches children how to count but also sparks their imagination and sense of humor," says Ferrara. "With 'Dead Squirrels Everywhere,' kids can learn while having fun, and adults can enjoy the clever twists on traditional counting books."

Dead Squirrels Everywhere is available for purchase on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Dead-Squirrels-Everywhere-Gabrielle-Ferrara-ebook/dp/B0B24DCWSF

