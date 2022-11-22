Fumiko Takahashi Releases New Book HIROSHIMA TWINS

Fumiko Takahashi has released her new book, Hiroshima Twins. Released by Tenbosha Publishing on November 1, 2022, the book was translated by award-winning writer and director, Paul Kyriazi.

A Powerful Story

When the atomic bomb detonated over Hiroshima, the Nakamura family lived at ground zero. Miraculously, the entire family of ten survived. The father stopped at a friend's house for tea before going to work. ... That saved him. One daughter was late for work hanging laundry. ... That saved her. One son was working in the hull of a ship. ... That saved him.

You'll read how the others were saved, often told by the twins and other family members in their own words.

And remember this ... Even the most impossible parts of the story, really happened.

About the Author:



Fumiko Takahashi flew for Pan American Airlines for 16 years. She earned a Master's degree from Columbia University NYC. She's written 16 books. Her book, Disappearance: The Rise and Fall of Pan American Airlines, won her first prize in the Japan Ministry of Transportation competition.

