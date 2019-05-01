FlipTix Reaches Exclusive Agreement with Danny Wimmer Presents
FlipTix, the ticketing app allowing ticket holders to "flip" tickets throughout the course of an event, has signed an exclusive partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), producer of 14 annual rock festivals. The agreement makes the proprietary ticket flipping option available for DWP concert events beginning with Sonic Temple, the three-day festival at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 17-19.
Headlined its inaugural year by System of A Down, Disturbed and Foo Fighters, Sonic Temple will replace Rock on the Range, a festival previously co-owned between Danny Wimmer Presents and AEG Presents.
"FlipTix provides benefits for both the festival producers and fans," says SVP of Event Management at DWP, Brandy Blaylock. "Getting more people into the show is good for everyone."
Using FlipTix, ticket holders who exit prior to the end of an event simply provide notice through the app that they have left the venue, and new fans are notified that a Flip is available. Prices are set based on the amount of time remaining (and other variables). Sellers receive remuneration in the form of cash, credit, merchandise or gift cards after their ticket is flipped. Buyers get a digital ticket delivered to their phone, then either pick up an activated wristband from a FlipTix location on site or use the digital ticket for entry, depending on the event.
"Three-day festivals are the perfect environment for our ticketing platform," says FlipTix CEO Jaime Siegel. "The dropoff at three-day festivals is statistically higher than two-day events. Partnering with an inaugural event that will be compared to Rock on the Range will undoubtedly bring out everyone's best. We can't wait to be a part of that."
A rapidly emerging player in the large-scale ticketing resale industry, FlipTix has worked recently with national music festivals such as the KAABOO-Del Mar Festival in San Diego and Buku Music + Art Project in New Orleans. Both festivals sold out, positioning FlipTix as the only way to legally resell and purchase festival tickets. At Buku, registered users with FlipTix totaled 25 percent of the entire ticketed audience.
About FlipTix®
FlipTix is a groundbreaking technology company serving the event ticketing industry. The FlipTix web and mobile apps allow event attendees to "flip" their vacated seats or space to prospective buyers who are outside the venue, creating a tertiary marketplace for concerts, sporting events, multi-day festivals and conferences. FlipTix operates at no cost to the team, promoter or venue and integrates with the existing box office to generate net-new event tickets and boost on-site ancillary sales. The company is headquartered in Orange County, Calif., with operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
