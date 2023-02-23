Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fierce Fiore Releases New Cookbook NO FREAKIN' ONION!!!

No Freakin' Onion is a cookbook labor of love, to bring about tasty dishes for people of all types and keeping food allergies in mind.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Fierce Fiore Releases New Cookbook NO FREAKIN' ONION!!!

Author Fierce Fiore's new book "No Freakin' Onion!!!" is a cookbook not just about avoiding food allergies but about getting a little bit of something for everyone.

Recent release "No Freakin' Onion!!!" from Newman Springs Publishing author Fierce Fiore is a cookbook labor of love, to bring about tasty dishes for people of all types and keeping food allergies in mind.

Fierce Fiore, one of a long line of cooks who even through cancer cooked and created dishes for her team, has completed her new book "No Freakin' Onion!!!": a heartfelt cookbook that tries to not only provide delicious food that is easy to make, but also good food for all types of consumers because it is diet and culture friendly.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Fierce Fiore's labor of love tale comes from a personal place, because many of these recipes are a combination of things, from the
aforementioned food allergies, to a multitude of family recipes from a few different families, all handed down through the generations, and then some are just personal touches that the author herself has created with the interest of sharing her pure love of cooking with all who pick up the book.

Cooking yourself can be a healthier way of living by knowing what you put in your body and making that choice.

* There are dressings, rubs, and marinades--you have choices.

* These recipes are spelled out for novice to expert cook/chef.

* Tips and tricks to help with your cooking enjoyment/knowledge.

* Family recipes: Grammy's Gravy aka Marinara Sauce, Suzie's Meatballs.

* No Wussies Allowed: Spicy dishes not for the faint of heart.

* We not only drink our alcohol...we eat it!

A wide variety of different cuisines to choose from and try!

Readers who wish to experience this tasty work can purchase "No Freakin' Onion!!!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.



Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER Photo
Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER
Randa Modjissola Adechoubou has released the new book Braver, Bolder, Better a powerful combination of manifesto and guide that invites readers to take control of their life and start crafting their own story.
Composer Tina Davidson Publishes Memoir LET YOUR HEART BE BROKEN Photo
Composer Tina Davidson Publishes Memoir LET YOUR HEART BE BROKEN
Composer and author Tina Davidson's memoir, Let Your Heart Be Broken, will be published by Boyle & Dalton on March 14, 2023. Davidson, a highly regarded American composer, creates music that stands out for its emotional depth and lyrical dignity.
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Childrens Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPAB Photo
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel Photo
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE
Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel 'Nothing To Lose' via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.

More Hot Stories For You


Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTERRanda Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER
February 22, 2023

Randa Modjissola Adechoubou has released the new book Braver, Bolder, Better a powerful combination of manifesto and guide that invites readers to take control of their life and start crafting their own story.
Composer Tina Davidson Publishes Memoir LET YOUR HEART BE BROKENComposer Tina Davidson Publishes Memoir LET YOUR HEART BE BROKEN
February 17, 2023

Composer and author Tina Davidson's memoir, Let Your Heart Be Broken, will be published by Boyle & Dalton on March 14, 2023. Davidson, a highly regarded American composer, creates music that stands out for its emotional depth and lyrical dignity.
Popular Southern Mystery Series To Issue e New Installment And Reissue Past ReleasesPopular Southern Mystery Series To Issue e New Installment And Reissue Past Releases
February 15, 2023

Acclaimed mystery writer Margaret Fenton will celebrate the re-release of two installments of her popular southern mystery series, plus the release of a new series title this Spring. Aakenbaaken & Kent will reissue Fenton's Little Lamb Lost and Little Girl Gone in both trade paper and eBook editions, and will release Fenton's latest mystery, Little White Lies on March 7, 2023.
Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHINGDr. Heidi Gregory-Mina Releases New Children's Book THE CHRONICLES OF CRAZY HAZELNUT: CAPABLE OF ANYTHING
February 14, 2023

Dr. Heidi Gregory-Mina has released her new children's book, The Chronicles of Crazy Hazelnut: Capable of Anything.
Author, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSEAuthor, Screenwriter & Director Maurice Woodson Releases First 2 Chapters Of New Novel NOTHING TO LOSE
February 14, 2023

Author, screenwriter, director , producer, Maurice Woodson, whose career includes working in the Publishing, Music,TV and Film industries, has released the first two chapters of his novel 'Nothing To Lose' via Amazon's Kindle Vella, which allows books to be released chapters at a time.
share