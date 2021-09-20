F. P. Spirit Releases New Fantasy Novel PROTECTORS OF PENWICK

Author F. P. Spirit has announced the release of his new fantasy novel, Protectors of Penwick. Released on September 16, 2021, this is the second book in his Rise of the Thrall Lord series. Book one, City of Tears was published in September 2020.

A horde of demons from the Abyss. A dread master of the undead. A choice between saving a single city versus the entire world.

The tower in the mists has been wrested from the Empress of the Damned and her undead army. Yet demons still hold the tower in the mountains and are using it to summon more of their kind.

The problem is demons are not your normal monsters. Weapons of great power are needed to defeat them, demon slaying weapons like those of legend.

At the same time, Penwick has come under attack from the inside. Creatures of the night have infiltrated the city and people are disappearing at an alarming rate. Even more terrifying, these vampires might be heralds of the dread Undead Thrall Master.

With all Arinthar at stake, can the companions protect Penwick and still find the magic they so sorely need before demons overrun their entire world?

Protectors of Penwick is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

F.P. Spirit is an avid science fiction and fantasy fan. A Trekkie before it was cool, F. P. became hooked on fantasy the moment he cracked open his first copy of Lord of the Rings. When he is not lost roaming the multiverse of sci-fi and high-fantasy fiction, F. P. is either creating adventures for his roll-playing friends and family or connecting with his mind and body in an attempt to reach that inner spark of spirit.

To learn more, you can go to his website (fpspirit.com) or sign up for his newsletter (fpspirit.com/newsletter).