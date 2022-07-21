Expert Weighs In On National Crisis In New Book MAKE AMERICA SANE AGAIN: A MENTAL HEALTH EXPERT WEIGHS IN

Has America gone completely off the rails? Is the country on the precipice of a total collapse? Not quite yet, at least not from a psychological perspective, said Dr. Michael Adamse in his new book, Make America Sane Again: A Mental Health Expert Weighs In.

"A strong case can be made that it's too late to change society's course. The good news is that it's not too late to alter your course," Adamse wrote in the book's introduction.

In Make America Sane Again, Adamse uses his background in philosophy and clinical psychology to tackle the critical topic of America's mental health from two important - and completely nonpolitical - perspectives.

First, Adamse explores the myriad nationally scaled issues such as addiction, violence, loneliness, the double-edged sword of technology and other concerns that continue to undermine America's mental health.

Then, after taking readers on a deep dive into the factors influencing the current mental health crisis, Adamse emphasizes personal responsibility and offers readers practical suggestions on how to address these challenging sources of stress and what they, as individuals, can do to contribute to America's welfare.

Written in a conversational style, Make America Sane Again uses well established psychological principles to evaluate what is happening in this country on a deeper level and what readers can do to improve their own well-being, which, in turn, helps everyone.

"I think we should be aware and concerned about America's mental health, but not panicked," Adamse added. "Panic subverts rational thinking and simplifies complex issues into a primitive state of fear ... The path forward is clear if we intelligently learn to manage the influences that work to distract us."

Dr. Michael Adamse specializes in relationship issues and has practiced for over 40 years. He received his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Miami after completing a pre-doctoral fellowship at Yale University. He also served as a Captain in the Medical Corps, U.S. Army Reserve.



He is also the author of Affairs of the Net, which represented a cutting-edge online relationship study; the inspirational novel Anniversary; and God's Shrink, for which he also co-authored the screenplay, which is in development.



Make America Sane Again: A Mental Health Expert Weighs In

Publisher: Inspired Forever Books

Release Date: July 15, 2022

ISBN 13: 978-1-948903-67-7

Available from https://www.amazon.com/dp/1948903679 and https://makeamericasaneagain.net/