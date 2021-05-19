Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emmy Tidning Releases New Paranormal Romance 'Faye's Fortune'

Faye's Fortune is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

May. 19, 2021  

Author Emmy Tidning has announced the release of her new paranormal romance, Faye's Fortune. Released by Applied Divination in April 2021, this is the first book in her Second Sight Romance series.

Love is a little too unpredictable for Fortune Teller Faith in this sweet paranormal romance!

Despite being a skilled fortune teller, Faith is unable to predict what will become of her floundering occult shop, Faye's Fortunes. Between apologizing to her disappointed business partner, struggling to pay the bills, and dealing with a surprise eviction from her apartment, she's barely able to put one foot in front of the other, let alone predict a customer's future. If she had any customers, that is!

When she awkwardly stumbles over a sidewalk crack, the help of a friendly construction worker seems much more embarrassing than fated. Then his girlfriend showing up confirms for Faith that it was just another clumsy fall, not a sign.

But when worlds start to collide and Faye's Fortunes reveals a dark secret about Jasper's relationship, will their fates prove to be destined, or doomed?

