ElleWon Press Release Sci-fi Adventure BORN IN SPACE: UNLOCKING DESTINY By Jeremy Clift

A new science fiction novel looks at the likely next wild frontier: A booming mining economy on the moon where robots outnumber humans by a 6 to 1 ratio, babies are created in labs in space, and the rich have fled earth's wars and climate traumas for new orbiting luxury compounds.

"Born in Space," the prescient new novel by author Jeremy Clift, portrays a lone mother's battle to reunite with seven test-tube babies that she claims as her own.

The author paints a vivid picture of a world in turmoil, where desire and ambition clash against a backdrop of interstellar intrigue and technological advancement. Clift envisages the moon becoming fully integrated into the world economy in the next half century, as giant mining companies turn the world's "eighth continent" into a huge construction site.

More than a perceptive sci-fi adventure, the book is a tale of sacrifice, romance, and redemption set against the backdrop of a booming lunar economy and space colonization driven by AI and robotic technologies.

Charlottesville-based author Jeremy Clift is a seasoned writer, editor, and former journalist with a keen eye for exploring the complexities of human existence within the vastness of space and the ever-evolving world of AI and robotics. His deep insights into the human condition and his passion for futuristic storytelling make "Born in Space" a compelling addition to the sci-fi genre.

For fans of "Interstellar" and "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Born in Space" promises an immersive journey into the depths of space and the human spirit. The book will be launched at both the North American Science Fiction Conference in Buffalo, NY, in July and the World Science Fiction Conference in Glasgow, Scotland in August.

"Born in Space," from ElleWon Press, is available for purchase worldwide on Amazon and at many retailers.

Bookshop: https://bookshop.org/a/103742/9798990010734

https://www.amazon.com/Born-Space-Unlocking-Destiny-Sci-Fi-ebook/dp/B0D1PWPRBJ

About the author:

Jeremy Clift is a former non-fiction Publisher at an international organization in Washington D.C. He is a communications consultant and writing coach who has also worked in magazines and as an international news correspondent for Reuters. A graduate of the London School of Economics and George Washington University, he has lived in a variety of capitals and cities around the world, including Beijing, Bombay, Cairo, New Delhi, Jakarta, London, Manila, Paris, and Washington DC. He currently lives in Charlottesville, Virginia.

https://www.jeremycliftbooks.com

