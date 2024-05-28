Edward Alfred Harris Releases New Book EDWARD MESSENGER FOR GOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edward Alfred Harris has released his new book, Edward Messenger for God. Experience the power of divine intervention in Edward Harris's remarkable journey of faith and transformation.

Edward Harris's life story is a testament to the power of divine intervention and the transformative nature of faith. Born out of seemingly chance encounters and orchestrated by a higher power, Edward's journey exemplifies the concept of "Godcidents," where God's hand is unmistakably at work in our lives.

Paul Vela, the narrator, describes his introduction to Edward as more than a mere coincidence but as a predetermined encounter orchestrated by God. Their initial meeting, marked by Edward's candid acknowledgment of his terminal illness and unwavering faith, serves as a pivotal moment of connection and spiritual awakening for Paul.

From the perspectives of those who have encountered Edward at different stages of his life, his transformation is nothing short of remarkable. From a reserved and seemingly resigned individual to a vibrant and fervent disciple, Edward's newfound zeal for life and unwavering commitment to serving others exemplify the profound impact of encountering God's grace.

Through Edward's story, we witness the profound impact of embracing faith and allowing God to work within one's life, even amidst trials and tribulations. His journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us that no matter our circumstances, God's love and redemption are ever-present, waiting for us to reach out and embrace them.

Join Edward Harris on a journey from despair to joy, from doubt to unwavering faith, in this compelling narrative of divine intervention.

Edward Messenger for God is available for purchase on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Edward-Messenger-God-Alfred-Harris-ebook/dp/B0D38DSMV3

From chance encounters to life-changing moments-Edward Harris's story will inspire and uplift. Ready to embark on a journey of faith and discovery?

