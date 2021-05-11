Ed Levesko Releases New Novel THE GUITAR PLAYER

Author Ed Levesko has announced the release of his new novel, The Guitar Player.

The Guitar Player is a story about people, in Paris, who find themselves in this most glorious of cities trying to determine who they are and their place in life. There is no formula about understanding ourselves, or understanding the things that happen while we are alive. The Guitar Player and Paris simply tell us, it is what it is!

Hemingway called Paris "A Moveable Feast". No other city deserves such a well-deserved sobriquet!

Whether you have visited it or simply dream of visiting, it does not belong to the French only but all of humanity!

The Guitar Player is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Ed Levesko served in far-east while in the army during the Vietnam War. He went to the Sorbonne, in Paris. Ed was a freelance journalist while living in Europe and he has traveled around the world. He speaks several languages and is working on another book. Ed divides his time between Los Angeles and Paris.