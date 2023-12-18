Discover the Charming Adventures of SMELLY BEGINS Trilogy

A heartwarming trilogy celebrates love and joy while stretching the family budget with three books in one.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Discover the Charming Adventures of SMELLY BEGINS Trilogy The COVID related death of one of her high school friends, known by name to her children and often a subject of shared stories, became the poignant catalyst inspiring her to start writing. First time author Cindy Lane takes readers on a fun journey filled with laughs and love with, "Smelly Begins" (ISBN: 978-1998190638; Nov. 2023).

Meet Victoria, endearingly dubbed 'Smelly' by her lively brothers in infancy, a nickname that kickstarts a charming journey. "Smelly Begins" is the first tale in The Adventures of Smelly Rogers, a triple treat encompassing infant, toddler, and children's stories - three books in one. With a delightful mix of rhyme, rhythm, and humor, Smelly gracefully explores the world, embodying curiosity, patience, and understanding.

What sets this series apart is the remarkable contribution of illustrator Mimi. Diagnosed with autism at a young age, Mimi's vibrant and expressive drawings add a unique dimension to the stories. Despite facing challenges, Mimi's authentic illustrations, filled with joy and emotion, beautifully capture Smelly's adventures and contribute to the overall magic of the book.

Prepare to fall in love with Smelly Roger's endearing stories, as they together bring joy, love, and laughter to every page.

Cindy Lane, a wife and mother in a blended family, unveils her storytelling prowess in "Smelly Begins." With a degree in psychology, an established career in human resources, and experience as a public speaker, Cindy recognizes the power of narrative. Inspired by true stories and equipped with a rhyming style and upbeat tempo, she seamlessly weaves humor with positive values, creating a children's book series that resonates with readers of all ages.

For more information visit https://smellyrogers.com/ or find the book on Amazon.

SUMMARY:

Author: Cindy Lane

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: smellyrogers.com

Buy Link (Amazon): https://a.co/d/2agjuqN

Genre: Children's

Released: November 2023



