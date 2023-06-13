Discover The Profound Journey To Your Sacred Centre In UNTIL THE LAST BREATH By Steven Benitez

This captivating self-help spirituality book invites readers on a transformative exploration of the hidden treasure within.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

New Book GAYS ON BROADWAY By Ethan Mordden Out Now Photo 1 New Book GAYS ON BROADWAY By Ethan Mordden Out Now
Sharon Bruce Releases New Book SHOEBOX BABY Photo 2 Sharon Bruce Releases New Book SHOEBOX BABY
New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Photo 3 New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Can Counteract The Effects Of Junk Food
Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Children's Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT Photo 4 Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Children's Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT

Discover The Profound Journey To Your Sacred Centre In UNTIL THE LAST BREATH By Steven Benitez

Discover The Profound Journey To Your Sacred Centre In UNTIL THE LAST BREATH By Steven Benitez

Steven Benitez has announced the release of his new book, Until the Last Breath: Journey to Your Sacred Centre.

This captivating self-help spirituality book invites readers on a transformative exploration of the hidden treasure within, providing insights and teachings that can lead to a deeper understanding of one's true purpose and meaning in life.

In "Until the Last Breath," Steven Benitez draws from sacred texts, inspired teachings, and real-life testimonies to shed light on the soul's journey on Earth. Through poignant narratives and profound wisdom, Benitez challenges readers' perceptions of life and spirituality, while inspiring them to embark on a path of self-discovery and personal growth. With moments for contemplation and reflection, the book offers readers the opportunity to pause, absorb, and embody the transformative teachings within its pages.

As a lineage holder of the Satria Arts of ancient warriors of Southeast Asia and a practitioner of this art form for over three decades, Steven Benitez brings a unique perspective to his writing. Alongside his wife Laarni, he has built a global community through their teachings and transformative arts programs, including Satria Yoga-a distinctive practice based on the 144 postures of the Satria Fighting Arts. Steven and Laarni's extensive travels and teachings have touched the lives of individuals worldwide, providing them with the tools to unlock their fullest potential.

"Until the Last Breath: Journey to Your Sacred Centre" is set to captivate readers with its profound insights, personal anecdotes, and transformative teachings. Available now in print, this mind-heart opening spirituality book promises to guide readers on a path towards Self-realization, inner peace, and a deeper connection with the Divine.


Steven Benitez is an esteemed author, Co-Founder of the Satria Fighting Arts, and lineage holder of this ancient warrior tradition. Together with his wife Laarni, they have dedicated their lives to sharing transformative arts and teachings with a global community. With their extensive experience and profound insights, Steven and Laarni empower individuals to unlock their true potential and embrace a life of spiritual growth and fulfillment.



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
Artist William Nichols Releases New Book BECOMING AN ARTIST Photo
Artist William Nichols Releases New Book BECOMING AN ARTIST

Artist William Nichols has announced  the release of his new book, Becoming an Artist: Insights and Advice for Artists and Viewers of Art.

2
Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Childrens Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT Photo
Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Children's Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT

Jeffrey A. Oakley has released his new children's picture book, Things Will Work Out.

3
CTO Janak Alford Releases New Book INTELLIGENT DIGITAL ECOSYSTEMS Photo
CTO Janak Alford Releases New Book INTELLIGENT DIGITAL ECOSYSTEMS

Amidst decreasing productivity and the increasing dangers posed by Big Tech AI products, tech executive and entrepreneur Janak Alford is presenting a solution in his new book, 'Intelligent Digital Ecosystems: How Rethinking Technology Will Expand Your Mind and Change Your World'.

4
Sean Lewis Current Picture Book, Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money Photo
Sean Lewis' Current Picture Book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money' Released

In Sean Lewis' current picture book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money' (ISBN: 978-0228883821; April, 2023), the main character, Dell, uses his wits and experiences to create his own path to financial independence.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You