Deuxmers Publishing Releases New Titles By Peter Shaindlin and Lee Siegel

Titles include TYPEROTICA, HORSEPLAY, and RAVENS, NIGHTS.

Deuxmers Publishing has announced the release of two new novels by Lee Siegel, "Typerotica" and "Horseplay"; and a long-awaited collection of new poems by Peter Shaindlin, titled "Ravens, Nights."

"Deuxmers is pleased to have widely published and acclaimed author Lee Siegel as one of its authors, which represents a consequential achievement in expansion of our portfolio," said Omer Kursat, the managing editor of Deuxmers Publishing.

"Typerotica" is a hilariously comedic and poignantly nostalgic portrait of an aspiring artist as a young man. Consisting of the typed manuscripts of two love stories, it illustrates an analogy: typing was once to literature what sex is to love. As a fifteen-year old, Lee Siegel is dazzled by a then contraband copy of Henry Miller's "Tropic of Cancer," and decides that he must become a writer. He imagines that in order to do that he needs to learn how to type and then go to Paris to drink French wine, smoke French cigarettes, and have sex with French women. "Typerotica" chronicles Siegel's enrollment in a typing class, his subsequent amorous and literary adventures in Paris, and eventually his friendship with Henry Miller.

If we are to believe Lee Siegel, the author of "Horseplay" is actually a horse, yes, a talking horse named Gulliver. According to Siegel, "Gulliver dictated the series of twelve stories that are sublimely romantic and yet bawdily down to earth, occasionally melancholy but fundamentally hilarious. Horseplay is indisputably one of the greatest books ever composed by a horse."

"'Ravens, Nights' from tranquil pastorales to coarsely hewn cityscapes, erotic ruminations, grandiose reveries, and reimagined haiku to pictographic poesy-is a unique collection that represents an informed homage to the modern canon while staking new territory within the noumenon of twenty-first-century culture," said Mr. Shaindlin.

Frank Stewart, in his review of "Ravens, Nights" stated, "Here is lyric poetry that testifies to the gratitude we must ultimately feel for being alive. Gratitude for forests, seas, stars, gardens, houses, cathedrals, bus stops, and trains-in spite of-and perhaps because of-the world's brevity and ours."

