David Haldane Releases New Literary Short Story Collection JENNY ON THE STREET

Author/journalist David Haldane has announced the release of his literary short story collection, "Jenny on the Street, And Other Tales of Reverence and Revolution by a Very Young Man." published by Black Rose Writing in January 2021.

"Dark and twisted with a little Stephen King," is how one reader recently described "Jenny on the Street."

A desperate young woman lost on the drug-infested streets of London, an insane revolutionary holding the devil in a jar, an indifferent truck driver forced to run over cats and a reverent grandmother looking for God in a rock. All of them are among the unforgettable characters inhabiting these 13 short stories set amidst the magic, majesty, mystery, and mayhem of the late 1960s and early 1970s. It was a surreal era of extreme idealism, exaggerated exuberance, ferocious fearlessness, and foolish folly. A period in which the scent of change permeated every tree, town, and tent. A time, in other words, much like our own.

Jenny on the Street is available for purchase in print and e-book formats.

About the Author:

David Haldane, a former Los Angeles Times staff writer, authored the award-winning 2015 memoir "Nazis & Nudists." In addition to his journalism, essays and short fiction, Haldane has written and produced radio features for which he was awarded a Golden Mike by the Radio & Television News Assn. of Southern California. He currently divides his time-- with his wife and two children--between homes in Joshua Tree, California, and Northern Mindanao, Philippines, where he writes a weekly newspaper column called "Expat Eye."