D. D. Larsen Releases New Paranormal Romance 'Destiny'

Author D. D. Larsen has announced the release of her new paranormal romance novel, Destiny. This is book one in the Academy Series. Book two, Journey is scheduled for release in July 2021. Both books are a thrilling fantasy story with magical creatures and sizzling romance.

Despondent after a failed career move, Jamie returns to her remote hometown to rekindle old relationships and hopefully rediscover her life's purpose. While visiting the local coffee shop, she meets the rugged stranger Wren, who works as a park ranger and always seems to be around when she needs him. But he also appears to have a strange connection to the mysterious wolf residing in the forest.

As Jamie grows closer to Wren, she stumbles into a paranormal world of dark magic, shapeshifters, and deep, supernatural connections. At the same time, Jamie discovers the mysterious powers that have lain dormant within her for years.

A paranormal story about shape-shifting wolf, a fantasy about a young woman with special powers, and a sexy romance with a mysterious stranger, Destiny heralds the arrival of a talented new voice in contemporary fantasy and romance.

Destiny is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.