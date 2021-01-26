Connie Mann Releases New Romantic Suspense 'Beyond Power'

Author Connie Mann has announced the release of her new romantic suspense novel, Beyond Power. Released on January 26, 2021 by Sourcebooks Casablanca, this the second book in her Florida Wildlife Warriors series. Book one, Beyond Risk (ISBN: 978-1492672555) was released in January 2019.

Sultry romantic suspense set in Florida's untamed wilderness...

When your heart's involved...

If you dare venture beyond Disney's magic and Miami's high-rises, you'll find yourself in Florida's untamed wilderness.

A bush pilot and officer for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Josh Tanner is one of the tough cops needed to manage these rugged areas. And the minute he finds Delilah Atwood deep in the woods without a good explanation, he knows something is very wrong...

All the stakes are raised...

Delilah barely escaped her ultra-fundamental militia family years ago. Now she's back to save her sixteen-year-old sister, and no government man is going to stop her. Josh isn't going to stand by and watch Delilah risk her life, but unless he can get her to trust him, she may end up being the next victim.

Beyond Power will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.