'Collected Essays Of Gary Beck' Released

Aug. 23, 2020  

A collection of political, social, economic and cultural essays that explore current conditions in a troubled world. A collection of his best essays with concerns for modern world and its interaction with the government body that rules over it.

Collected Essays of Gary Beck is a 168 page paperback priced at $15.00 ISBN: 9390202701 and a Kindle version for $2.99, published by Cyberwit Publishing.

Purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/9390202701/



