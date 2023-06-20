Bunny DeBarge Releases Newly Revised Memoir THE KEPT ONES: DEBARGE, THE FAME YEARS

This special edition of her book will include numerous never before seen photographs of the famous DeBarge family and friends.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Photo 1 New Book COUNTERACT THE FAT Covers Scientific Studies Showing That Fiber And Antioxidants Can Counteract The Effects Of Junk Food
Sean Lewis' Current Picture Book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Mon Photo 2 Sean Lewis' Current Picture Book, 'Finna Lit: Creativity. Entrepreneurship. Lifestyle. Money' Released
FC Levee Releases New Book Of Thoughts And Quotes Entitled THE WORDS OF LEVEE Photo 3 FC Levee Releases New Book Of Thoughts And Quotes Entitled THE WORDS OF LEVEE
Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Children's Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT Photo 4 Jeffrey A. Oakley Releases New Children's Book THINGS WILL WORK OUT

Bunny DeBarge Releases Newly Revised Memoir THE KEPT ONES: DEBARGE, THE FAME YEARS

VocalzMusic & Publishing has revealed that famed Motown songwriter, recording artist and lone female member of legendary R&B sibling singing group, DeBarge, Bunny DeBarge released her newly revised, tell all memoir, "The Kept Ones: DeBarge, The Fame Years," in print, with a gold ribbon design, on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The second book of a three part series, with the final installment on the way soon, this special edition of her book will include numerous never before seen photographs of the famous DeBarge family and friends.

"The Fame Years" is available on Amazon and at her website, OfficialBunnyDeBarge.com, alongside her first book in the series, "The Kept Ones: DeBarge, The Beginning Years."

In this newly revised edition, which is already gaining biopic buzz, Bunny DeBarge presents captivating revelations detailing her family's rise to the top of R&B music royalty and how they each came tumbling down, one DeBarge member at a time.

So the story begins in 1979 with Bunny and her two young children preparing to leave the bitter cold of their small hometown in Grand Rapids, Michigan to follow the lead of her already famous brothers, Bobby and Tommy DeBarge in the sunshine, glitz and glam of fabulous Hollywood, where they'd already established success and notoriety as members of the R&B group, "Switch". An exciting time indeed for an emerging young star experiencing her first taste of stardom! As you turn the pages, one chapter at a time, Bunny's definitive story of what began as a glamorous life, takes a dark and turbulent turn.

This is the inspiring true story of a beautiful, extremely gifted and hopeful musical family and how they navigated through the best and the toughest of times, with many of their hardships playing out in the public eye. Readers will be astonished with the way in which Bunny DeBarge so eloquently delivers her testimony about her life as she saw it. Read on to see how Bunny untangles the importance of forgiveness, the value of self-awareness and the importance of recognizing that GOD's hand was on her life. DeBarge was always and will forever be The Kept Ones.

Information about "The Kept Ones" book series by Author, Bunny DeBarge, is available at http://www.officialbunnydebarge.com/.

Volumes 1 & 2 are available everywhere books are sold on June 19, 2023. ISBN: 979-8988236610 (Print) | ISBN: 979-8988236627 (Ebook) | Rating 4.5 Stars



RELATED STORIES - Books

1
PM Perry Releases Middle Grade Fantasy MAYA MYSUN & THE WORLD THAT DOES NOT EXIST Photo
PM Perry Releases Middle Grade Fantasy MAYA MYSUN & THE WORLD THAT DOES NOT EXIST

Author PM Perry has announced the promotion of his middle-grade fantasy novel, Maya Mysun & The World That Does Not Exist.

2
Marie Ribarik Releases New Contemporary Romance FALLING IN LOVE WITH AN OBNOXIOUS BILLIONA Photo
Marie Ribarik Releases New Contemporary Romance FALLING IN LOVE WITH AN OBNOXIOUS BILLIONAIRE

Marie Ribarik has announced the release of new contemporary romance, Love with an Obnoxious Billionaire.

3
Discover The Profound Journey To Your Sacred Centre In UNTIL THE LAST BREATH By Steven Ben Photo
Discover The Profound Journey To Your Sacred Centre In UNTIL THE LAST BREATH By Steven Benitez

Steven Benitez has announced the release of his new book, Until the Last Breath: Journey to Your Sacred Centre.

4
Artist William Nichols Releases New Book BECOMING AN ARTIST Photo
Artist William Nichols Releases New Book BECOMING AN ARTIST

Artist William Nichols has announced  the release of his new book, Becoming an Artist: Insights and Advice for Artists and Viewers of Art.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video Video: Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You