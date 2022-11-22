Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bryan Cole Releases Thrilling Tale Of Heroes And Foes In BEGINNING OF ARROGANCE

The recently published fantasy is perfect for fans of "Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones".

Nov. 22, 2022  

Bryan Cole Releases Thrilling Tale Of Heroes And Foes In BEGINNING OF ARROGANCE

A fantastical story set in a world where paladins are heroes and the champions of the gods finds itself in the shadow of a looming threat. Their only choice? To rely on the services of an uneducated, incapable and stubborn paladin named Krell, whose adventures we follow in the fantasy novel "Beginning of Arrogance" (ISBN: 978-0228868668; Tellwell) by Bryan Cole.

A new release, "Beginning of Arrogance," is set in a world where paladins are nothing but trouble and stories about paladins are everywhere. Paladins are notorious for upsetting the balance of power, to the detriment of any who don't worship their deity. So when Krell is called to service by the capricious god of the seas and skies, ReckNor, those with wealth and power, can't help but be concerned. ReckNor hasn't called a paladin in years, and his nature is ever-changing and erratic.

The fact that Krell is also an uneducated nobody with a stubborn streak as wide as the sea turns their concerns into fear. All of which matters less than the threat clawing its way from the waves, ready to turn the ocean red with spilled blood....

"I rarely, if ever, see the implications of gods being active entities who seek out followers while in competition with other gods for followers," says Cole. "I want to tell the story of how I would see when such a person is called to serve by a god in this fashion, one where the god takes an active role in trying to preserve the fate of his followers."

The recently published fantasy is perfect for fans of "Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones" as it has already received high praise from fantasy lovers, saying it is "...a promising start to a series that high-fantasy fans will enjoy" and had an ending that "kept me hanging on for more..."

"Beginning of Arrogance" is available through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $21.99), Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Book Depository, Booktopia, and Indigo.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

BRYAN COLE is an avid reader and has loved the fantasy genre since he was a child. His love of stories of mighty knights, terrible dragons, and noble steeds has inspired him for decades.

Find out more at https://fatpaladin.ca/.



Gitte Tamar Releases New Childrens Book For The Holidays – HUMBUG DAY Photo
Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book For The Holidays – HUMBUG DAY
Author Gitte Tamar has released her new children's book, Humbug Day. Just in time for the holiday season, this work is a unique take on a child's Christmas book.
New Biography ROBERT PRESTON - FOREVER THE MUSIC MAN Out Now Photo
New Biography ROBERT PRESTON - FOREVER THE MUSIC MAN Out Now
Robert Preston - Forever The Music Man chronicles the life and career of the enigmatic Hollywood and Broadway actor, and original Music Man star, Robert Preston.
Judith Ren-Lays Memoir QUARTET - FOUR-PART HARMONY FROM A RECOLLECTED LIFE Out January 202 Photo
Judith Ren-Lay's Memoir QUARTET - FOUR-PART HARMONY FROM A RECOLLECTED LIFE Out January 2023
Vaudevisuals Press has announced the upcoming release of Judith Ren-Lay's new memoir QUARTET: four-part harmony from a recollected life. Scheduled for release on January 15, 2023, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
New Novel, LAST CHANCE A Rocket Full Of Misfits Hurls Towards A New Planet Photo
New Novel, LAST CHANCE A Rocket Full Of Misfits Hurls Towards A New Planet
'Last Chance: A Future Apocalypse Caught in a Trilogy' by Darren E. Watling (ISBN: 978-0228882879; released Oct., 2022) is a quirky look at earth's final hours. The best and brightest are sent to colonize a more stable planet as earth meets its untimely demise.

More Hot Stories For You


Gitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book For The Holidays – HUMBUG DAYGitte Tamar Releases New Children's Book For The Holidays – HUMBUG DAY
November 18, 2022

Author Gitte Tamar has released her new children's book, Humbug Day. Just in time for the holiday season, this work is a unique take on a child's Christmas book.
New Biography ROBERT PRESTON - FOREVER THE MUSIC MAN Out NowNew Biography ROBERT PRESTON - FOREVER THE MUSIC MAN Out Now
November 17, 2022

Robert Preston - Forever The Music Man chronicles the life and career of the enigmatic Hollywood and Broadway actor, and original Music Man star, Robert Preston.
Judith Ren-Lay's Memoir QUARTET - FOUR-PART HARMONY FROM A RECOLLECTED LIFE Out January 2023Judith Ren-Lay's Memoir QUARTET - FOUR-PART HARMONY FROM A RECOLLECTED LIFE Out January 2023
November 17, 2022

Vaudevisuals Press has announced the upcoming release of Judith Ren-Lay's new memoir QUARTET: four-part harmony from a recollected life. Scheduled for release on January 15, 2023, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
New Novel, LAST CHANCE A Rocket Full Of Misfits Hurls Towards A New PlanetNew Novel, LAST CHANCE A Rocket Full Of Misfits Hurls Towards A New Planet
November 15, 2022

'Last Chance: A Future Apocalypse Caught in a Trilogy' by Darren E. Watling (ISBN: 978-0228882879; released Oct., 2022) is a quirky look at earth's final hours. The best and brightest are sent to colonize a more stable planet as earth meets its untimely demise.
Author C. Jordan Releases New Children's Book FARTY PANTSAuthor C. Jordan Releases New Children's Book FARTY PANTS
November 14, 2022

C. Jordan has released her new children's book, Farty Pants. Ethan loves his mom and dad very much. He loves them so much that he likes to give them gifts each and every day. The thing is his favorite gift to give them... is his farts.