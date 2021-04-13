Brian J. Sheen Releases New Book RELENTLESS, RESCUING MY DAUGHTER FROM SCIENTOLOGY, AN ILLUSTRATED STORY

Author Brian J. Sheen's new book, "Relentless, Rescuing My Daughter from Scientology, an Illustrated Story," is the struggle of a father and newly pronounced grandfather, attempting to get state and federal officials to preserve the sanctity of his family from the Church of Scientology's "horrific acts" that ripped his family apart and allegedly violated his human rights, was recently released, Quan Publications announced. The book is now available on Amazon in paperback and on Kindle

Brian Sheen has always been a devoted father who has cherished his children and shared his love and success with them. He encouraged them to follow their hearts and live a life of freedom. Nothing had prepared him, for the devastating shock, when he received a phone call from his Scientologist daughter, that the Church of Scientology demanded his daughter to never speak or see him again, unless he agreed to pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars and place himself under their full control.

Why? Because her non-Scientologist father had been declared an enemy of her Church, for reasons they refused to disclose to him. If his daughter were to violate their disconnection order, she would also be labeled an enemy, and forced to disconnect from her Scientologist husband, mother, and friends and lose what was most probably, her last opportunity to become a mother. Extremely upset and protesting furiously, she was forced to obey.

Readers will feel the emotional impact of the author through the gripping illustrations that share his journey through Scientology and his relentless struggle to reconnect with his daughter and meet his new grandson.

More information: https://www.briansheenpublications.com/new-book-releases/

Learn more about the book at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091P673ZX