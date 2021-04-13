Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brian J. Sheen Releases New Book RELENTLESS, RESCUING MY DAUGHTER FROM SCIENTOLOGY, AN ILLUSTRATED STORY

"Relentless," acts as a warning to any existing or prospective new Scientologist, to recognize the trap of how Scientology imprints them with their beliefs.

Apr. 13, 2021  

Brian J. Sheen Releases New Book RELENTLESS, RESCUING MY DAUGHTER FROM SCIENTOLOGY, AN ILLUSTRATED STORY

Author Brian J. Sheen's new book, "Relentless, Rescuing My Daughter from Scientology, an Illustrated Story," is the struggle of a father and newly pronounced grandfather, attempting to get state and federal officials to preserve the sanctity of his family from the Church of Scientology's "horrific acts" that ripped his family apart and allegedly violated his human rights, was recently released, Quan Publications announced. The book is now available on Amazon in paperback and on Kindle

Brian Sheen has always been a devoted father who has cherished his children and shared his love and success with them. He encouraged them to follow their hearts and live a life of freedom. Nothing had prepared him, for the devastating shock, when he received a phone call from his Scientologist daughter, that the Church of Scientology demanded his daughter to never speak or see him again, unless he agreed to pay them hundreds of thousands of dollars and place himself under their full control.

Why? Because her non-Scientologist father had been declared an enemy of her Church, for reasons they refused to disclose to him. If his daughter were to violate their disconnection order, she would also be labeled an enemy, and forced to disconnect from her Scientologist husband, mother, and friends and lose what was most probably, her last opportunity to become a mother. Extremely upset and protesting furiously, she was forced to obey.

Readers will feel the emotional impact of the author through the gripping illustrations that share his journey through Scientology and his relentless struggle to reconnect with his daughter and meet his new grandson.

More information: https://www.briansheenpublications.com/new-book-releases/

Learn more about the book at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091P673ZX


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker

Related Articles View More Books Stories
Joe Clifford Releases Psychological Thriller THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY Photo

Joe Clifford Releases Psychological Thriller THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY

New Book BE DECENT by Samantha Joule Fow Reveals The Secrets Of Green Tech Photo

New Book BE DECENT by Samantha Joule Fow Reveals The Secrets Of Green Tech

Deborah Copeland Releases New Book THE LEAFWING Photo

Deborah Copeland Releases New Book THE LEAFWING

David Nour To Release 11th Book CURVE BENDERS in April Photo

David Nour To Release 11th Book CURVE BENDERS in April


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel