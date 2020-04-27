Bobby James Releases New Book 'Suppose The Relevance Of Daniel'
Author Bobby James has announced the release of his book, Suppose The Relevance Of Daniel.
Too much to be coincidental.
Were Daniel's dreams and visions almost 3000 years ago talking about today?
Not many pages but crammed full of hair-raising comparisons to what the world looks like today.
Suppose The Relevance Of Daniel is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.
Book Details:
Suppose The Relevance Of Daniel
By Bobby James
Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing
Published: November 2019
ISBN: 978-1098017644
ASIN: B0813ZD33G
Pages: 60
Genre: Religious
About the Author:
Bobby James is a first-time author and devoted follower of God, who lives in the Pacific Northwest.