Bobby James Releases New Book 'Suppose The Relevance Of Daniel'

Author Bobby James has announced the release of his book, Suppose The Relevance Of Daniel.

Too much to be coincidental.

Were Daniel's dreams and visions almost 3000 years ago talking about today?

Not many pages but crammed full of hair-raising comparisons to what the world looks like today.

Suppose The Relevance Of Daniel is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Suppose The Relevance Of Daniel

By Bobby James

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

Published: November 2019

ISBN: 978-1098017644

ASIN: B0813ZD33G

Pages: 60

Genre: Religious

About the Author:

Bobby James is a first-time author and devoted follower of God, who lives in the Pacific Northwest.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You