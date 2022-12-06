BearManor Media Will Publish Two New Books On Judy Garland in 2023
The covers of both books have been designed by Sarah Joseph.
BearManor Media has announced that, to commemorate the centennial this year of Judy Garland's birth, it will publish two new books on her in 2023.
The first will be Judy Garland: Splendor and Downfall of a Legend by Bertrand Tessier. A French biography of the famed American film star and singer first published by Archipel (Paris) in 2019, it has been translated by Garland scholar Lawrence Schulman, who has also provided a Foreword.
Bertrand Tessier, born on July 13, 1960, in Nantes, France, is a journalist, author and director. He has published fifteen biographies and directed twenty documentaries devoted to film stars, most notably from the Hollywood golden age. With Myriam Brough, he created California Prod, which produces documentaries for television. He lives in Paris and Los Angeles.
The second work on Judy Garland to be published by BearManor Media in 2023 will be entitled Garland - That's Beyond Entertainment - Reflections on Judy Garland, a work by Lawrence Schulman that will regroup his extensive writings on Garland - articles, reviews, liner notes, interviews, program notes, talks, prefaces - written between 1993 and 2023. The book will contain a Foreword by John H. Haley and an Afterword by James Fisher.
Born on June 11, 1950 in the Bronx, Lawrence Schulman, a graduate of Stony Brook University (New York), the Sorbonne (Paris) and CREAR, a school for film and video studies in Gouvieux, France, is a music producer, critic and translator who has produced, compiled and written the liner notes for numerous CD sets devoted to Judy Garland in the past three decades. He has also written about Garland for the ARSC Journal since 1994. He lives on Mount Desert Island in Maine.
The covers of both books have been designed by Sarah Joseph.
Founded in 2001 by Publisher Ben Ohmart, BearManor Media is known for publishing books on movies, television, Old Time Radio, theater, animation, and previously unpublished scripts. The BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects from the obscure to the eminent.
All BearManor Media books can be purchased at their website at: www.bearmanormedia.com.
More Hot Stories For You
December 6, 2022
BearManor Media has announced that, to commemorate the centennial this year of Judy Garland's birth, it will publish two new books on her in 2023.
Sheldon Epps Shares His Journey In The Theatre In New Book MY OWN DIRECTIONS
December 2, 2022
Epps recounts his rollercoaster ride of a life in the theatre, with all the excitement and occasional anguish that come with the highs and lows. The author’s journey in the American theatre has been amplified by his experience as a Black man who has frequently been “one of the few,” “the first” or even “the only.”
John Robert Wiltgen Releases Inspirational Memoir THE CANDY IN MY POCKET
December 2, 2022
With holiday shopping just around the corner, John Robert Wiltgen's riveting memoir 'The Candy in My Pocket,' is now available for the gift giving season.
New Book THE POWER OF THE PEN Gives Insights Into The World Of Handwriting Analysis
December 1, 2022
With its first-ever published book, 'The Power of the Pen: from the unconscious to the conscious', The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation (AHAF) showcases 23 unique perspectives on handwriting analysis and its modern uses.
Stanislava Buevich Releases New Children's Book MAYA FAIRY
December 1, 2022
Stanislava Buevich has released her new children's book, Maya Fairy. A magical mystery for ages eight and up.