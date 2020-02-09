BWW News: Disney Publishing Announces the Acquisition of IF WE WERE GIANTS by Musician Dave Matthews with Author Clete Barrett Smith

Disney Publishing has just announced a brand-new novel, which is dropping sooner than you might expect on March 3rd. The book, written for ages 9-12, is entitled IF WE WERE GIANTS, and written by musician Dave Matthews of the Grammy Awarding Winning Dave Matthews Band and Clete Barrett Smith (Known for his Disney Hyperion middle-grade series The Intergalactic Bed & Breakfast).

IF WE WERE GIANTS will also have "a full-color insert of concept artwork, making it perfect for family sharing."

When asked about his thoughts on his first novel in a press release, Matthews stated, "Having spent my childhood exploring the forests of Virginia and time as an adult with the San people of South Africa, I really respect a life balanced with nature. I'm thrilled to be working with Clete and Disney Publishing to tell a story that focuses on the importance of the environment."

The message is important to Matthews, who is well-known for his work as both an environmentalist and humanitarian. He has raised over a million dollars for various environmental groups due to his partnership with The Dreaming Tree Wines, and was awarded with an environmental dedication award, The Chairman's Award, by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in 2014. The Dave Matthews Band has also played multiple benefit concerts and donated millions of dollars to various organizations and campaigns. He even launched his own initiative, The Horton Foundation, which gives out environmental and humanitarian grants annually.

Today, BroadwayWorld has a full synopsis of the book to share with you ahead of the book's release next month. Pick it up for yourself or the children in your life and read it together as a family!

ABOUT IF WE WERE GIANTS:

Kirra, a curious, agile, and outgoing girl, lives in an idyllic community hidden inside a dormant volcano. She and her father are the only two people allowed to venture beyond its walls. Kirra is in training to become a Storyteller like him, and together they travel from village to village spreading fearsome tales designed to keep outsiders away from their secret nest. One day, after hearing rumors of strangers called the "Takers," Kirra leaves the volcano by herself, hoping to discover her own story.

But she unknowingly leads the Takers back to her doorstep, and they rob her of everything she has ever held dear. A devastated Kirra is found by a boy named Luwan and adopted into his family, which lives among others high in the trees of a dense forest. Now quiet and withdrawn, Kirra hides her dark past from everyone and never wants to leave the safety of her tree dwelling.

Luwan, on the other hand, loves to explore. One day it leads to trouble: He is captured while spying on a group of strangers. The Takers have returned. To save the Tree Folk, Kirra must face her inner demons and summon all her storytelling to weave the most important tale of her life.

This compelling novel about overcoming loss, embracing community, and living in harmony with nature is highlighted with a full-color insert of concept artwork, making it perfect for family sharing.

About the Authors:

Dave Matthews is a South African born American singer songwriter, actor, humanitarian and environmentalist. The GRAMMY Award-winning Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 24 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018's Come Tomorrow (RCA Records), Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In addition to his celebrated career in music, Dave Matthews has had multiple acting roles, including a part in the film Because of Winn-Dixie. Matthews is also a partner in the Chickapig family brand created by game creator, Brian Calhoun.

Clete Barrett Smith has written four humorous middle grade adventures, including ALIENS ON VACATION, which was named an ABA "New Voices" selection, was nominated for five state awards, and has been optioned for film. Clete's first YA novel, MR. 60%, was published by Crown. Clete received his MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Vermont College and taught English at the high school level for over twenty years. He currently lives in Bellingham, Washington with his family.

About Disney Publishing Worldwide

Disney Publishing Worldwide (DPW) is the world's largest publisher of children's books, magazines, and apps, igniting imagination through storytelling in ever-inventive ways. DPW creates and publishes books and magazines both vertically in-house and through an extensive worldwide licensing structure. As a leader in digital products, DPW creates best-selling eBook titles and best-in-class original apps. Headquartered in Glendale, California, DPW publishes books, magazines and digital products in 85 countries in 75 languages.





