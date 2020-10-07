BEDSIDE READINGÂ® Launches New Luxury Amenity

BEDSIDE READINGÂ®

Bedside ReadingÂ®, the luxury hotel amenity that places a wide variety of complimentary books by the bedsides in luxury hotels and boutique properties, is proud to announce its new program, BEDSIDE READING on the download. Created in response to COVID-19 and launching today, BEDSIDE READING on the download, is a clean, green and touchless book and podcast program, delivering the same quality of books it has always delivered to hotels and their guests.

Acqualina Resort & Residences, Conrad New York Downtown, The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Waldorf Astoria Chicago, The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York, The Meritage Collection (including The Meritage Resort and Spa, Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, PasÃ©a Hotel & Spa, Ko'a Kea Hotel & Resort, Vista Collina Resort), The Dream Inn, The Jacquard and Morrison House, (many who have been valued partners of Bedside Reading), will be some of the first hotels to offer this brand new program to its guests. The company plans to launch the program in Europe in the next two months.

How it works

BEDSIDE READING on the download will offer an array of six to eight curated downloadable complimentary DIGITAL eBooks and audiobooks as gifts to hotel guests - provided to them before they arrive, while on property and for their return home.

Genres (fiction, non-fiction, business, wellness, children's and classics) from both major and indie publishers and authors will be included. A 24/7 podcast library from Bedside Reading's Authors that Thrive collection, will also be available. Glose.com is the digital platform partner.

Each partner hotel will be provided with a personalized web page. A new classics division will also be launched, and physical books will still be an option for those who wish to provide a hardback or paperback edition.

First Collection of Books

The first collection of books will be in hotels from the entire month of October 2020 and includes: The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel (Fiction); Never Say Goodbye by Kim Sakwa (Fiction); Just Feel by Mallika Chopra (Children's Book); The Changemaker by Deke Copenhaver (Business/Memoir); Challenge Everything by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery (Business/Events); LiveTrue by Ora Nadrich (Wellness); Never Sit If You Can Danceby Jo Giese (Memoir); Fille Perdue by Charles D'Amico (thriller) the first audiobook in the program.

"We are proud to launch BEDSIDE READING on the download," said Jane Ubell-Meyer,founder of Bedside Reading. "We wanted to provide a safe and touchless way to continue to share the many wonderful authors to the traveling public. And we wanted this amenity to reflect the eclectic character of each hotel. Downloadable books as a virtual amenity for the hospitality industry was the answer - shared globally and across many platforms, and provided complimentary to travelers. We are excited to still provide a novel amenity to our hotels and their guests.

Hotels, Meeting Planners and Travelers Benefit

Where most physical amenities have been removed from hotel rooms, guests still receive a book (six books!) as their amenity - in a safe, touchless and green way.

The program provides a valuable way for hotels and other related hospitality entities to stay in touch with their guests, through every step of the booking and visit process. The digital books can be sent as a gift before travelers arrive as well as when they check in and when they return home. Hotels will be provided with a customized landing page where guests can select any, or all of the monthly book offerings. The guests have access to the program on the hotel rooms' televisions and tablets. The book selection changes monthly.

"The Pierre is continuously focused on providing the ultimate guest experience. In this new age of hotel stays, we are very pleased to be able to offer our guests the top tier book choices from Bedside Reading in a safe and personal delivery," says Francois-Olivier Luiggi, General Manager.

In addition, guests can easily access the books anywhere via customized and scannable Links/QR codes.

We are excited about the evolution of Bedside Reading and how it meets the needs of our guests at Conrad New York Downtown. The new digital amenity will be featured on our in-room TVs and present guests with a QR code where they can download a collection of curated books. The unique and exclusive offer will continue to add value to our travelers' stay," said Marlene Poynder, General Manager, Conrad New York Downtown.

Opportunities for meeting and incentive planners are available for conference attendees, loyalty programs, as well as author programs, literary experiences and curated hotel libraries.

Book lovers can also armchair travel and find a wide variety of books and podcasts at https://www.bedsidereading.com/

About Bedside Reading

Founded in 2017, the Bedside ReadingÂ® program partners with the world's leading publishers as well as many independent publishers and authors. The company's mission is to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words at some of the most sought-after destinations in North America. Newly introduced podcasts, virtual book clubs with partner hotels and an online bookshelf are now available. on the download is the newest program introduced providing ebooks and audiobooks to a global audience. For more information: www.bedsidereading.com.

Photo Credit: Acqualina Resort & Residences - Courtesy of Bedside Reading

