Author Tess Thompson Releases New Romantic Suspense Novel - Crimson Roses

Authors Charlene Tess and Judi Thompson writing under the pen name, Tess Thompson announce the release of their new romantic suspense novel, Crimson Roses. Released October 1, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Pepper Chan tried to leave the scars of her abduction behind her when she joined her current veterinary practice. However, a chance encounter with Roddy Eastman, the brother of her former best friend, leaves her shaken and desperate to keep her distance. The last thing Pepper wants to do is relive the terrible ordeal from so many years ago. Her kidnapper was never caught, and Pepper is afraid to trust anyone.

Attorney Roddy Eastman is determined to find out why Dr. Chan wants to avoid him. He tries to convince himself that his drive to seek out answers from her is just his concern for his sister's friend and not something deeper-like his long-standing attraction to her since high school.

The sudden murder of her boyfriend makes it clear that a deranged murderer is taunting Pepper, waiting for the right moment to strike. When Pepper reluctantly reaches out to him, Roddy offers her his help. Together, they must dig into her past to uncover the identity of the stalker before his twisted plans can become reality.

Crimson Roses is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Crimson Roses

By Tess Thompson

Published: October 2019

ISBN: 978-1695421196

ASIN: B07YBJMWPK

Pages: 246

Genre: Romantic Suspense

About the Author:

Charlene Tess and Judi Thompson are sisters who live over 1400 miles apart. They combined their two last names into the pen name Tess Thompson and have been writing novels together since 2002.

Contact:

Website: http://www.sisterswritingcrime.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CharleneTess1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BooksbyCharleneTessandJudiThompson/

Promo Link: https://bookbuzz.net/blog/romantic-suspense-crimson-roses/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Crimson-Roses-Charlene-Tess-ebook/dp/B07YBJMWPK





