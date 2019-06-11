Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel

Author Sophie Barnes announces the release of her new historical romance novel, More Than A Rogue. Scheduled for release on June 25, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

All she wanted was a kiss...

What she got, was fiery passion...

Emily Howard knows she is destined to be a spinster. She has accepted this fate, but that doesn't stop her from wanting to experience kissing. What she doesn't expect, is for Griffin Crawford, the handsomest man in the world, to do the honors. Or for all her female relations to discover her in his embrace. Naturally, marriage is instantly mentioned, but since Emily knows this is not what Griffin wants, she tries to escape him, her family and the ensuing scandal.

When Emily flees the Camberly ball in the wake of their kiss, Griffin goes in pursuit. He will not allow his sister-in-law's determined friend to risk her safety for any reason. And risk it she will if she means to return to her countryside home by herself. But the longer he remains in her company, the more he is tempted to kiss her again. If only he could risk falling in love and remain in England forever.

More Than A Rogue will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

Book Details:

More Than A Rogue

The Crawfords, Book 2

By Sophie Barnes

Release Date: June 25, 2019

ISBN: 9781386051497

ASIN: B07Q72GNR1

Pages: 277

Genre: Historical Romance

About the Author:

Born in Denmark, Sophie has spent her youth traveling with her parents to wonderful places all around the world and has lived in five different countries on three different continents.

She has studied design in Paris and New York and has a bachelor's degree from Parson's School of design, but most impressive of all - she's been married to the same man three times, in three different countries and in three different dresses.

While living in Africa, Sophie turned to her lifelong passion - writing.

When she's not busy, dreaming up her next romance novel, Sophie enjoys spending time with her family, swimming, cooking, gardening, watching romantic comedies and, of course, reading. She currently lives on the East Coast.

Contact Information:

Website: http://www.sophiebarnes.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BarnesSophie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AuthorSophieBarnes/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-romance-more-than-a-rogue/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/More-Than-Rogue-Crawfords-Book-ebook/dp/B07Q72GNR1

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/books/1131087733?ean=2940156422975

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/more-than-a-rogue

https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id1458383654

https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=U8SPDwAAQBAJ





