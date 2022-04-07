Author Michael Butler Releases Three Books

Author Michael Butler has announced the promotion of his three books, Super Tech Kids, Blizzy Codes and Police: Black Redemption.

Super Tech Kids

Supporting Your Children's Talents: Encourage Your Kids to Take Ownership of Their Creativity & Spread the Message Easily - 14 Inspiring Blizzy Code Stories Your Child Is Going to Love

Children display natural abilities at a very young age. Whether they're playing basketball, reading books, or coloring - you can notice their talent through their daily activities. However, recognizing their gifts alone is not enough.

Contrary to popular belief, this is actually the best time to be alive. Technology is the future, and the future is now. With it, it brought unlimited possibilities and a chance for kids to reach their full potential. Thanks to technology, kids can now take ownership of their creativity and easily pass the message of what they're doing.

Blizzy Code is a perfect example of why we need technology and with this book, you and your kids will discover why!

Blizzy Codes

In today's world, information sharing is something that we just learned we are not good at... we are not good at getting the right information to the right people...

One man had a dream - a dream to share the information and messages with the people who need it most, and that dream became a reality. He made the Blizzy Code - a secondary communication system with the ability to provide life-saving information without interruption...

Blizzy codes - perhaps one of the best parts of Jordan's life so far. Everyone could tell how proud he was of this technology as it was eventually going to affect people's lives for the better.

That's all Jordan ever wanted to do, though; to touch lives and help the people around him. This is why he designed this technology to get anyone everything they could ever think of without having to sweat for it. Yes, that was it!

Although the people saw this new technology as something spectacular, truthfully, no one understood its philosophy yet. Today was the day Jordan was going to teach the world about the essence of Blizzy codes, flaunting this new technology to the whole of New York, to the world...

Police: Black Redemption



A story of circumstance, fate, choice, and redemption. Author showcased at the 2021 Juneteenth celebration, "Black Redemption" celebrates the resilience of the African American and Jewish spirit. Yet, despite the odds stacked against them, protagonists Trey, Maxwell, and Isaac lived, learned, and redeemed themselves despite unfortunate circumstances, despite adverse fates, despite poor choices.

About the Author:



Michael Butler is an author, inventor, and technology expert born and raised in Brooklyn.

In today's world, where information and communication are everything, Michael recognized a giant flaw in the communication system - it fails to deliver the correct information to the right people at the right time.

Driven by his passion for technology and helping other people, Michael designed a revolutionary rapid messaging system - Blizzy Code, a secondary communication system with the ability to provide life-saving information without interruption.

His books are an ingenious mixture of intricately designed fiction stories and real-life technology and philosophy behind Blizzy Code.

Through his books, Michael aims to bring the concept of the Blizzy Code to the masses, especially to the younger population - to explain what this new technology does and how it can be utilized. I also trademarked Followers are the new Currency