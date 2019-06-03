Author Marc Corwin Releases New Sci-Fi Fantasy Thriller

Author Marc Corwin announces the release of his new sci-fi fantasy thriller, The Optical Lasso: Beware of Neptune's Dark Side. Released by Page Publishing in February 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Half the royalties earned from the sale of "The Optical Lasso" will be donated to the Grace Science Foundation to aid in the development of cost-effective cures for the over 7000 known rare diseases currently afflicting an estimated 350 million people worldwide.

A creature lying dormant beneath the Earth's crust for over 35,000 years, waits patiently to transform a dying young boy into one of mankind's greatest leaders in a time of dire need.

In the year 2140 CE, Planet 9, more commonly known as Vixus, has resurfaced on the edge of the Milky Way... the only known planet that periodically reverses its rotation. Last seen in the middle of the Kuiper Belt in 2066 CE, it mysteriously disappeared after being discovered by a Galactic Corps scout ship. The unknown energy source enabling Vixus to spin in opposite directions represented great power which could help turn the tide in a war Earth was losing.

The Fighting Fury, the Corps' finest platoon, has been called in to conduct a search and rescue operation for several missing landing parties. Following a fierce battle on the planet surface, Lieutenant Janet "Cat" Miles, leader of this elite group of combat women, was captured. She soon found herself imprisoned with the Corps' most fabled leader, Commander Jason Cody. His name would forever be linked to the infamous wormhole hidden on Neptune's dark side; an area of space now cautiously avoided by all due to the menace which lurks within.

Paranoia raced through both leaders' minds. Could he trust a woman who seemingly had no imperfections? Could she trust a man who had vanished from sight years ago? Earth's future laid in the balance as they struggled to overcome their mutual distrust and acknowledge what those before them understood: "If you live long enough, the wisdom will come."

The Optical Lasso: Beware of Neptune's Dark Side is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

The Optical Lasso: Beware of Neptune's Dark Side

by Marc Corwin

Publisher: Page Publishing

Published: February 2019

ISBN: 978-1644241561 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1644241585 (hc)

ASIN: B07QFC1WZL

Pages: 374

Genre: Sci-fi Fantasy Thriller

About the Author:

Marc Corwin is a retired entrepreneur and chief financial officer whose imagination has been broadened by a childhood immersed in comic books. His first publication has merited the following commentary: "The story's quick cuts and ever-complicating plotline will keep readers entertained" - Kirkus Reviews

Contact Information:

Publisher's Page: http://www.pagepublishing.com/books/?book=the-optical-lasso

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010038211652

Interview: https://vimeo.com/132491488

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/sci-fi-fantasy-the-optical-lasso-beware-of-neptunes-dark-side/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Optical-Lasso-Beware-Neptunes-Dark-ebook/dp/B07QFC1WZL

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-optical-lasso-marc-corwin/1130824708?ean=2940161293379

https://books.apple.com/us/book/the-optical-lasso/id1458783655?mt=11&app=itunes

https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Marc_Corwin_The_Optical_Lasso?id=ciOQDwAAQBAJ

http://www.pagepublishing.com/books/?book=the-optical-lasso





