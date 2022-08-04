Author Garon Whited Releases New Fantasy Novel PHOEBE'S TALE: FROM HIS SHADOW

Author Garon Whited has released his new urban fantasy novel, Phoebe's Tale: From His Shadow.

Her father, a vampire, taught her to be a witch. But she inherited more than his sense of humor and a talent for magic...

Phoebe, the soulless child, has been raised by her adoptive father, Eric-the universe-hopping vampire wizard from the future. After all, who better to raise a soulless infant than an undead monster?

He did his best to raise her right. He made certain she was well-educated. He picked a reasonably-decent culture for her to grow up in. He trained her in her powers, taught her everything he could, and even broadened her horizons by touring other worlds, other times, other histories-and some futures! He did his best to be a good father and to prepare her for an uncaring universe.

Why? Because he knew there always comes a time when a child has to step out of the nest and spread her wings.

Some of them fly. Some of them fall.

About the Author:



Garon Whited claims he was born in Kansas. We think it was in 1969 or 1970; the original birth certificate is suspiciously unavailable and other records do not agree. After following his parents around the South for several years, he finally caught up to them and settled somewhere in Texarkana.

Garon attended Texarkana College, the University of Fayetteville, and Texas A&M. While he was in college, he studied many subjects with purely academic success. At present, he lives in the South, so he writes stories in the hope people will help him with his air-conditioning bill. It seems to work. He has written several novels and various short stories and shows no signs of stopping. Having rescued dragons from princesses, played chess with faeries, piloted starships, and plotted the fiery demise of people who drive too slow in the inside lane, he is uniquely qualified to write fantastic fiction. His work tends toward the optimistic: Even his apocalyptic sci-fi novel has a surprisingly feel-good twist.

When he's not writing stories, Garon is still telling them. Garon started playing a role-playing games when there still was only one. This may have encouraged him to write by providing material. Garon loves to read, usually science fiction and fantasy. Strangely-perhaps ironically-he is not usually a fan of vampire novels.

