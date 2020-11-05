Author Dr. Tina Fruehauf Zooms-in Live From New York's Park Avenue Synagogue

The program is dedicated to immigrants of all faiths, cultures, and walks of life.

Music is as old as human existence and Jewish music has always been an integral part of Jewish life, from synagogue services, traditional celebratory tunes through to more secular and current genres. Jews have dispersed over the generations and Jewish music has evolved, adapted and developed. In America, unsurprisingly, Jewish music has been diverse and varied. Beginning with the arrival of the first Jewish immigrants in the sixteenth century and the chanting of the Torah, through Klezmer music that came with the early waves of immigration to the United States at the turn of the 20th century, to the more current and secular sounds of pop and rock music.

Dedicated to immigrants of all faiths, cultures, and walks of life, 'Experiencing Jewish Music in America: A Listener's Companion', offers a new perspective on the remarkably diverse landscape that comprises Jewish music in the United States.

Tina Frühauf is Adjunct Associate Professor at Columbia University in New York and serves on the doctoral faculty of the Graduate Center, CUNY. The study of Jewish music in modernity has been her primary research focus for two decades, culminating in monographs from Orgel und Orgelmusik in deutsch-jüdischer Kultur (Georg Olms Verlag, 2005) to Transcending Dystopia: Music, Mobility, and the Jewish Community in Germany, 1945-1989 (Oxford University Press, 2021). Among Dr. Frühauf's recent editions is Dislocated Memories: Jews, Music, and Postwar German Culture (Oxford University Press, 2014, with Lily E. Hirsch), which won the Ruth A. Solie Award and the Jewish Studies and Music Award of the American Musicological Society, and the collection of essays, Postmodernity's Musical Pasts (Boydell Press, 2020). Her current work focuses on the historiography of music scholarship and migration, examining the mass dislocation of peoples in the twentieth century and the conditions of globalization, genocide, exile, and minority experience.​

In December Oxford University Press will release "Transcending Dystopia: Music, Mobility, and the Jewish Community in Germany, 1945-1989", a major academic work on music in the Jewish community in post-war Germany. She is the editor of the Oxford Handbook of Jewish Music, currently in the making; and was guest professor in Munich where she and her colleagues organized a conference on the topic of Jewish music in southern Germany - a selection of papers will appear as an essay collection next year.

