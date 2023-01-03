Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Author And Entrepreneur Tam MacPhee Releases Memoir FROM UNDER A ROCK

The book has the reached the Amazon Best Sellers rank of #66 in Women's Biographies on the Kindle Store.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Author And Entrepreneur Tam MacPhee Releases Memoir FROM UNDER A ROCK

Entrepreneur and author Tam MacPhee bares her soul in "From Under A Rock" a heartfelt memoir with which she shares her deepest memories. The book is already a hit, reaching the Amazon Best Sellers rank of #66 in Women's Biographies on the Kindle Store. The ambitious author has also launched a new podcast and continues to offer life coaching services.

In "From Under A Rock," Tam MacPhee recalls battling abuse as a child and having her innocence betrayed by the males closest to her. At age eighteen, she became a single parent determined to work hard and create a better future for herself and her child. Soon after turning nineteen, Tam meets what seems to be the man of her dreams. Instead, she discovers life's toughest lessons are still to be learned.

After secrets are unearthed, a piece of her heart becomes broken forever. However, Tam finds inner strength and realizes she deserves more. This epiphany helps Tam find her calling, love, and success.

Her new podcast "Against All Odds" continues the messaging in her book, she shares stories, what inspires her, and discusses topics like mindset and self-worth.

To find out more about Tam MacPhee's book, podcast, and her work as an experiential life coach visit: http://tammacphee.com/.



Writer Namita Gokhale to be Awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023 Photo
Writer Namita Gokhale to be Awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023
Acclaimed writer Namita Gokhale , Sahitya Akademi Awardee, author of twenty one books, and co- founder and co director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, will be awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023
Dr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIES Photo
Dr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIES
Legacy Launch Pad Publishing has released 'Addictive Ideologies: Finding Meaning and Agency when Politics Fail You'the first book by life partners Dr. Emily Bashah and former Phoenix, Arizona mayor Paul E. Johnson.
Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Childrens Book MAHALO DOES Photo
Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASH
Perks Publishing has released the new children's book, 'Mahalo Does Not Mean Trash,' by the first-time juvenile authors Hiwalani Perkins (17), Puniaikeao Perkins (15), Alapaki Perkins (13) and their father AJ Paki Perkins. The book which focuses on the Hawaiian value of Mahalo (gratitude) is the recipient of the 2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award.
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON Photo
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON
On the scene for these events which culminates in the new 120-page book 'Funeral For A Queen, Twelve Days in London,' renowned journalist John Fraser takes the reader from inside St. James Palace where the new King was proclaimed to Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

More Hot Stories For You


Writer Namita Gokhale to be Awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023Writer Namita Gokhale to be Awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023
December 27, 2022

Acclaimed writer Namita Gokhale , Sahitya Akademi Awardee, author of twenty one books, and co- founder and co director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, will be awarded the Niliamarani Sahitya Samman for 2023
Dr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIESDr. Emily Bashah & Paul E. Johnson Release New Book ADDICTIVE IDEOLOGIES
December 22, 2022

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing has released 'Addictive Ideologies: Finding Meaning and Agency when Politics Fail You'the first book by life partners Dr. Emily Bashah and former Phoenix, Arizona mayor Paul E. Johnson.
Young Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASHYoung Authors Receive Literary Titan Gold Book Award For First Children's Book MAHALO DOES NOT MEAN TRASH
December 22, 2022

Perks Publishing has released the new children's book, 'Mahalo Does Not Mean Trash,' by the first-time juvenile authors Hiwalani Perkins (17), Puniaikeao Perkins (15), Alapaki Perkins (13) and their father AJ Paki Perkins. The book which focuses on the Hawaiian value of Mahalo (gratitude) is the recipient of the 2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award.
John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDONJohn Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON
December 20, 2022

On the scene for these events which culminates in the new 120-page book 'Funeral For A Queen, Twelve Days in London,' renowned journalist John Fraser takes the reader from inside St. James Palace where the new King was proclaimed to Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Heather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing ChildHeather Shtuka Releases MISSING FROM ME, Chronicling A Family's Experiences Searching For A Missing Child
December 15, 2022

Heather Shtuka and her family lived a normal life until their eldest son Ryan Shtuka tragically disappeared one night after attending a house party. 'Missing From Me' details their harrowing journey to find answers.
share