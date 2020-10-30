Actress Reagan J. Pasternak Releases Debut Book GRIFFIN'S HEART

The book recounts the author's personal experiences mourning a pet while leading the reader through healing exercises.

Film and television actress Reagan J. Pasternak (HBO's "Sharp Objects", "Being Erica") has announced the upcoming release of her first book, entitled Griffin's Heart, Mourning Your Pet With No Apologies. Part memoir and part interactive guide, the book recounts the author's personal experiences mourning a pet while leading the reader through healing exercises and providing space for journaling, sharing photos and memories, and more. Griffin's Heart ($27.99, Creatures Align Press) will be available for purchase in early December 2020 via Amazon.com. For more information, visit GriffinsHeart.com.

"I started writing Griffin's Heart after the death of my soulmate animal, Griffin, as a way to help heal my wound and find meaning in my grief. Through this process I began to understand that the crushing weight of my loss was not unique to me and that for millions of people whose pets are their family, there was a need for a compassionate and insightful resource," said Pasternak. "The book is everything I wish I'd had after my Griffin died and it's my hope that readers will find comfort, insight, companionship, and hope in the pages."

For 85 million households across the US, pets provide joy, companionship, and uncompromising love. When a pet dies it can be devastating and isolating, especially during a pandemic. Griffin's Heart seeks to become the comprehensive resource for pet owners in grief. The book approaches the idea of grief from many angles, leveraging therapeutic ideas from psychology, philosophy, art, and religion. Throughout the book the reader is engaged to participate by examining their emotions, journaling out their thoughts, documenting memories, placing photos, and more. By the end of the book, the reader will have created a personalized keepsake to commemorate their beloved animal.

"This book is not only a guide on grieving the loss of a pet but is also a comfort blanket full of warmth, sympathy and understanding that helps you cope with a specific type of pain that is often overlooked in society - the pain of losing a non human family member." - Anna W., Los Angeles Additional Information

The specially-curated volume is being created using ethically-sourced FSC certified materials, and comes elegantly bound in hardcover and packaged with a gold foil stamped slipcase. A portion of the book proceeds will be donated to various animal charities.

More details about Griffin's Heart will be released via email and Instagram. Visit GriffinsHeart.com and click "Notify Me" to receive a message when the book is available, and follow @griffinsheartbook on Instagram for updates.

