2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction
The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2019 members featuring six California sports legends: Todd Christensen - Raiders; Marques Johnson – UCLA; Barry Bonds – SF Giants; Jim Gray - Media; Dr. Jerry Buss – NBA Lakers; and Fred Roggin - Media. The 13th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 23, 4:00 p.m., at the Ontario Convention Center, CA.
"We are proud to continue our tradition of recognizing incredible Californians who have made outstanding contributions at the highest level in sports," said Christian Okoye, Founder, California Sports Hall of Fame. "The Class of 2019 truly embodies what sports is all about and we are excited to honor them during this special evening." The Class of 2019 was selected by a special committee, comprised of past California Sports Hall of Fame inductees and celebrity athletes, for their outstanding contributions to the world of sports in California and/or their ties to the state.
Many former inductees and sports celebrities have been invited to attend and participate in an auction featuring rare sports memorabilia. They will meet and greet guests and help welcome the Class of 2019. Invited past inductees include California sports celebrities. Proceeds will benefit student athletes.
About California Sports Hall of Fame
The California Sports Hall of Fame, founded in 2006, has a mission to capture the passion children and young adults have for sports and direct that energy to enhance their educational and personal goals. Through the organization's efforts and resources, the California Sports Hall of Fame supports and promotes education and sports for underprivileged children and young adults.
For more information on the California Sports Hall of Fame or to purchase tickets and/or media access, please contact the California Sports Hall of Fame at:
Phone: (909) 481-3541
E-mail support@californiasportshalloffame.org
Website: www.californiasportshalloffame.org
Mailing address: PO Box 9323, Alta Loma, CA 91701
