Children's Story A LITTLE SPARK Album Out Now

The album A Little Spark, has been formally released across all music platforms. Written and produced by Chris Parsons and Bruce Faulconer, noted composer and producer of Dragon Ball Z Fame, these 12 original songs are an integral part of the A Little Spark family experience.

A Little Spark original songs feature celebrated musicians and singing talent recorded at CakeMix Recording Studio in Dallas, Texas. WT Greer, worldwide entertainer who has performed for five U.S. Presidents and their First Ladies, was joined by well known anime voice artist Brandon McInnis and Dallas-based rocker Remi Septien.

A Little Spark was written by Chris Parsons. This interactive children's story, a foundational beginning for Zuroam Media and the Be That Spark movement, seamlessly marries music, text, illustrations, and videos to create a shareable inspirational adventure.

A Little Spark was recently awarded the prestigious Mom's Choice Award Gold Medal for best in family-friendly media. There are great illustrations, an audiobook with delightful performances of each character, and an album of fun original songs that can be accessed through QR codes while reading the book. This fully illustrated interactive chapter book is the perfect Family Read (listen) Aloud at home with your young children or grandchildren. A Little Spark is an interactive family experience that is a fun, adventurous, magical way for parents to encourage children of all ages to let their inner lights shine and to Be That Spark.

"Bruce assembled an amazing group of performers and musicians to provide the spark and ultimately light the fire for these eclectic songs which cross the barriers of musical genres.", said Parsons, "The magical passion of the overall message designed to inspire, entertain, and move children to Be That Spark, comes shining through in each of these distinctive songs on the A Little Spark album. "

The lyrics of the songs are an extension of the story and help bring the characters to life. "Chris's lyrics range from playful to heartwarming and in one instance scary, as in our song "Icing." The music keeps you poised and at times on the end of your seat" said Faulconer, "Over the past 2 years Chris and I worked with an amazing group of performers to create something truly special. "

This is an important accomplishment in the age of sedentary life. Even adults can't help boogieing to Remi's New Orleans sounding "All Together Zuroam" or getting on their happy dance with WT Greer's uplifting "New Day" track. Children of all ages, including adults can't resist tapping their feet, shaking their legs, or just getting up and dancing to the inspirational theme song, A Little Spark.

Another favorite at lights out time is My Little One, a piano backed lullaby with an encouraging message of striving for success and erasing tears of fear.

Along with accessible QR codes throughout the book A Little Spark, the album of songs is available wherever music is sold. Music video of the songs can be found at BETHATSPARK.COM.