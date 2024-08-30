THE VOICE's Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti to Headline THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Kenan Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti are readying themselves to star in Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years at Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre. This will be the first that the performers, both semi-finalists in NBC's The Voice, will be doing a piece of musical theatre together. The show, directed by Kenan Center's Kevin Leary, a veteran of Broadway National Tours and many Buffalo theatres, will open on September 19 and run through October 6.

"The Taylor Theatre is a perfect setting for this intimate show with incredible music," said Bill Patti, Kenan's Executive Director, "At 153 seats, audiences are going to be immersed in the sounds of these world-class musicians."

The Last Five Years follows rising author Jamie (Vacanti) and hopeful actress Cathy (Clune) as they navigate a complicated love story over the course of five years. Jamie's story is told in chronological order, while Cathy's is told in reverse chronological order, with their timelines only intersecting once throughout the show.

The musical premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001 and was produced off-Broadway in 2002. The Last Five Years is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, with ample free parking available onsite. The Kenan Center is located at 433 Locust St. in Lockport. For further information, visit www.kenancenter.org or call 716-433-2617.

