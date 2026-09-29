THE SOUND OF MUSIC to Play Buffalo This December

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Tickets are on sale today for The Sound of Music, coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on December 8 - 13 as part of the Five Star Bank 2026-27 Broadway Season. Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, this critically acclaimed North American tour honors the 65th anniversary of the musical's original stage debut.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, the smash-hit musical classic will transport the next generation of theatergoers to the hills of Austria, captivating audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music. Casting will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit www.SoundOfMusicOnTour.com.

The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev'ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

In a unique industry first, The Sound of Music will return to Broadway in March 2027, in a production with different creative leadership, design, and cast, while the touring production continues playing across North America.

This production is directed by Jack O'Brien (2024 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home). The design and production team is comprised of Douglas Schmidt, Set Design (Tony Award nominee: The Front Page, Into the Woods); Jane Greenwood, Costume Design (2014 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), Natasha Katz, Lighting Design (Eight-time Tony Award winner: Sweeney Todd, MJ The Musical, Long Day's Journey Into Night, An American in Paris); Kai Harada, Sound Design (Dead Outlaw, A Wonderful World, Merrily We Roll Along); Andy Einhorn, Musical Supervisor (Gypsy, Carousel, Hello, Dolly!); Tom Watson, Hair/Wig Design (Spamalot, Harmony, Parade); and Casting by The Telsey Office – Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Rashad Naylor, CSA. Executive producers are Sean Patrick Flahaven for Concord Theatricals and Trinity Wheeler for NETworks Presentations.

According to director Jack O'Brien, “A few years ago, I was part of a group of collaborative artists who, almost inadvertently, stumbled on original conceptions for the stage mounting of The Sound of Music that had never found their way into production. We felt as if we were awakening Sleeping Beauty herself, and the results exposed a version of this classic virtually unknown before, and yet more dramatic, more detailed, more rapturous and more touching than any we had experienced.

“It is with extreme enthusiasm and a keen sense of anticipation those same artists once more return to complete the work we began, and give this most beloved of all musicals the creative facelift it deserves. We truly believe the original authors would be thrilled. And we believe you will be, too!”

Producer Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord, said, “It's a great privilege to bring a new tour of this landmark musical to theaters across North America. People of all ages will discover or rediscover their love of this classic story that remains so appropriate for our time. Thanks to our distinguished team, led by the master Jack O'Brien, audiences can expect a truly magnificent production of The Sound of Music.”

Groups requesting 10 or more tickets can contact Mary Oshei at 716-829-1153 or moshei@sheas.org.. Tickets are available at Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo or online at: https://www.sheas.org/performances/the-sound-of-music.

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