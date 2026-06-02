THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour is Coming to San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts
Performances will run Tuesday, July 21 and running through Sunday, July 26, 2026.
The North American tour of The Sound of Music will play a limited engagement at San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts beginning Tuesday, July 21 and running through Sunday, July 26, 2026.
The performance schedule for The Sound of Music is as follows: Tuesday, July 21 at 7:30 PM (press night); Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 PM; Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 PM; Friday, July 24 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 25 at 2 PM & 7:30 PM; and Sunday, July 26 at 1 PM & 6:30 PM.
The Family Night on Broadway performance will be on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 PM. All ticketholders for this performance will be invited to free pre-show activities from 6–7:15 PM.
The cast of The Sound of Music is led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.
The von Trapp children are played by Torben Mularski as Friedrich, Skylar Matthews as Louisa, Reece Boyle as Kurt, Haddie Mac as Brigitta, Berkeley Waluk as Marta, and Everly Beeson as Gretl. Brady Carville, Rory L. Prichard and Tessa Mae Pundsack understudy the von Trapp children. The principal cast is rounded out by John Adkison as Franz, Corey Greenan as Admiral von Schreiber, Jennifer Malenke as Frau Schmidt, and Daniel Robert Sullivan as Herr Zeller. Completing the cast are Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker (Sister Berthe), Meredith Lustig (Sister Sophia), Mark Bradley Miller (Baron Elberfeld), Tess Primack (Sister Margaretta), and Ruthie Sangster.
The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” and “The Sound of Music.”
The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, is being celebrated throughout 2025.
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