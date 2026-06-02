THE SOUND OF MUSIC North American Tour is Coming to San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts

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The North American tour of The Sound of Music will play a limited engagement at San Jose’s Center for Performing Arts beginning Tuesday, July 21 and running through Sunday, July 26, 2026.



The performance schedule for The Sound of Music is as follows: Tuesday, July 21 at 7:30 PM (press night); Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 PM; Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 PM; Friday, July 24 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, July 25 at 2 PM & 7:30 PM; and Sunday, July 26 at 1 PM & 6:30 PM.

The Family Night on Broadway performance will be on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 PM. All ticketholders for this performance will be invited to free pre-show activities from 6–7:15 PM.

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