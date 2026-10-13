Spotlight: COME FROM AWAY at JCC CenterStage

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The Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away is coming to JCC CenterStage in Rochester for its regional theatre premiere, October 10–25, 2026—and additional performance dates have just been added. Get Tickets now, as limited availability remains for most performances.

Based on the remarkable true story of September 11, 2001, Come From Away follows the extraordinary events when 38 planes carrying thousands of people from around the globe were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. With book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this globally acclaimed musical captures a moment of human connection and compassion that transcended borders.

The production will be directed by Ralph Meranto, with music direction by Andy Pratt and choreography by Mandi Lynn Griffith. Performances are scheduled for Sundays and Tuesdays throughout the run: October 13, 18, 20, and 25, all at 7pm. Free tickets are available for first responders—email arts@jccrochester.org for details.

This marks a significant opening to CenterStage's 50th Season and returns the creative team behind My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding to the JCC stage. The production is sponsored by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation. With no additional performances available beyond those already scheduled, advance booking is strongly encouraged.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 11 Hrs 53 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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