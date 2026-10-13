Spotlight: COME FROM AWAY at JCC CenterStage
Tony & Olivier Award-Winning Musical!
The Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away is coming to JCC CenterStage in Rochester for its regional theatre premiere, October 10–25, 2026—and additional performance dates have just been added. Get Tickets now, as limited availability remains for most performances.
Based on the remarkable true story of September 11, 2001, Come From Away follows the extraordinary events when 38 planes carrying thousands of people from around the globe were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. With book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this globally acclaimed musical captures a moment of human connection and compassion that transcended borders.
The production will be directed by Ralph Meranto, with music direction by Andy Pratt and choreography by Mandi Lynn Griffith. Performances are scheduled for Sundays and Tuesdays throughout the run: October 13, 18, 20, and 25, all at 7pm. Free tickets are available for first responders—email arts@jccrochester.org for details.
This marks a significant opening to CenterStage's 50th Season and returns the creative team behind My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding to the JCC stage. The production is sponsored by the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation. With no additional performances available beyond those already scheduled, advance booking is strongly encouraged.
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Come From Away
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (10/10-10/25)
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Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla
Sunday Brunch with Yoko & Mikayla (11/15-11/15)
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Tobacco Road
American Repertory Theater of WNY (10/15-10/31)
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Swan Lake by The United European Ballet Company
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (10/21-10/21)
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Hell's Kitchen
Shea's Buffalo Theatre (10/27-11/01)
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A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder
Aurora Players (10/09-10/25)
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The Lion King
Auditorium Theatre (4/28-5/16)