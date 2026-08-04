VOICES FROM THE RESISTANCE to Play ESL Rochester Fringe Festival
Pippa White portrays five real-life fighters who worked to bring down the Third Reich.
Creator and performer Pippa White will bring Voices from the Resistance to the JCC CenterStage Ballroom Stage as part of the 2026 Rochester Fringe Festival.
The 75-minute solo performance tells the true stories of five European resistance fighters who risked their lives during World War II to oppose Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich. Through a series of character transformations, White portrays ordinary citizens—including doctors, teachers, artists, parents, and children—who undertook extraordinary acts of courage in support of the Allied cause.
Using the simple act of changing hats to embody multiple individuals, White brings to life resistance fighters who led Jews to safety, rescued Allied soldiers, printed underground newspapers, sabotaged enemy infrastructure, and carried out countless other dangerous missions. The production highlights both the personal sacrifices and lasting impact of those who fought against Nazi occupation.
Presented by One's Company with Pippa White, Voices from the Resistance will be performed Saturday, September 19 at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 23 at 5:45 p.m., and Thursday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the CenterStage Theatre Ballroom Stage.
Tickets are $15 for adults ages 13 and older, $10 for seniors and veterans, and $8 for students with valid ID.
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