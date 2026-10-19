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Shea's Performing Arts Center Selects 25 High Schools for Wonder Awards

Top performers from participating schools will have the opportunity to advance to THE JIMMY AWARDS national high school musical program.

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Shea's Performing Arts Center Selects 25 High Schools for Wonder Awards

Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced the twenty-five high schools selected to participate in the 2026-27 Shea's Wonder Awards, a program designed to celebrate and support the performing arts in high schools.

This year, Shea's Arts Engagement & Education Department will bring the program to 25 schools across Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties, including five schools joining for the first time.

The schools selected to participate this year include:

  • Amherst Central High School
  • Bishop Timon St Jude High School
  • Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart
  • Cardinal O'Hara High School
  • Charter School for Applied Technologies
  • Cheektowaga Central High School
  • Cleveland Hill High School
  • East Aurora High School
  • Fillmore Central High School
  • Fredonia High School
  • Genesee Valley Central High School
  • Grand Island High School
  • Iroquois High School
  • Maple Grove High School
  • Maryvale High School
  • Mount St. Mary Academy
  • Nardin Academy
  • North Collins Jr./Sr. High School
  • North Tonawanda High School
  • Pioneer High School
  • Randolph Jr./Sr. High School
  • Southwestern Central High School
  • St. Francis High School
  • St. Mary's High School
  • West Seneca West High School

The 2026-27 Wonder Awards Ceremony will take place at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on May 15,2027. Participating schools are eligible to receive grants, and the top two individual performers have the opportunity to participate in the National High School Musical Awards program, The Jimmy Awards.

Last year, over 1,600 students from 25 Western New York high schools participated in the high school musical awards program. For more information on Shea's Arts Engagement and Education programs visit: https://www.sheas.org/arts-engagement-education/

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