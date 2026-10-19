Shea's Performing Arts Center Selects 25 High Schools for Wonder Awards

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Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced the twenty-five high schools selected to participate in the 2026-27 Shea's Wonder Awards, a program designed to celebrate and support the performing arts in high schools.

This year, Shea's Arts Engagement & Education Department will bring the program to 25 schools across Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties, including five schools joining for the first time.

The schools selected to participate this year include:

Amherst Central High School

Bishop Timon St Jude High School

Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart

Cardinal O'Hara High School

Charter School for Applied Technologies

Cheektowaga Central High School

Cleveland Hill High School

East Aurora High School

Fillmore Central High School

Fredonia High School

Genesee Valley Central High School

Grand Island High School

Iroquois High School

Maple Grove High School

Maryvale High School

Mount St. Mary Academy

Nardin Academy

North Collins Jr./Sr. High School

North Tonawanda High School

Pioneer High School

Randolph Jr./Sr. High School

Southwestern Central High School

St. Francis High School

St. Mary's High School

West Seneca West High School

The 2026-27 Wonder Awards Ceremony will take place at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on May 15,2027. Participating schools are eligible to receive grants, and the top two individual performers have the opportunity to participate in the National High School Musical Awards program, The Jimmy Awards.

Last year, over 1,600 students from 25 Western New York high schools participated in the high school musical awards program. For more information on Shea's Arts Engagement and Education programs visit: https://www.sheas.org/arts-engagement-education/

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 14 Hrs 53 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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