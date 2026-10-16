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THE ADDAMS FAMILY, ZOOTOPIA 2, and THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG to Screen at Shea's Free Film Series

The Buffalo Theatre will host free screenings with live dance performances, including Fusion Dance Studio's "Thriller" before THE ADDAMS FAMILY.

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THE ADDAMS FAMILY, ZOOTOPIA 2, and THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG to Screen at Shea's Free Film Series

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Shea's Performing Arts Center will kick off its 2026-27 Free Film Series with a Halloween treat: The Addams Family (animated) showing on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (doors open at noon).

Moviegoers are invited to come early for pre-film activities, trivia, and to stop by the book table to pick up a free new or gently used book. New this year, a live performance will be featured along with each film event. Don't miss Fusion Dance Studio's performance of "Thriller" prior to The Addams Family film.

The Addams Family (Rated PG) was released in 2019 and features the voices of Oscar Isaac (Gomez Addams), Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Snoop Dogg (Cousin Itt), Bette Midler (Grandma), and others. Dark hilarity ensues after the Addams family—and their macabre traditions—relocate to suburbia in 21st-century New Jersey. As they prepare for a major celebration that involves their extended family, they have to maneuver around the machinations of a devious reality-television host.

Additional films in the series include:

January 10, 2027: Disney's Zootopia 2

February 7, 2027: Disney's The Princess and The Frog

All films will be shown at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, at 646 Main Street in Buffalo with a start time of 1:00 p.m. and doors opening at noon.

Movie tickets are free to the public; however, seating is limited. Free tickets must be reserved online through Shea's website at: www.sheas.org/performances/free-film-series. Tickets will be available online approximately three weeks prior to each film.

Shea's Free Film Series is made possible thanks to grant support for arts engagement and community programming from Erie County. WUFO – Power 96.5 Radio is a media partner for the series.

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