Review: ANNIE at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

A Classic That Charms But Rarely Sparkles

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Review: ANNIE at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

That famed comic strip red head Little Orphan Annie has returned to town just in time to celebrate Christmas in Buffalo. Charles Strouse's blockbuster musical ANNIE is touring the country again and the show will play at Shea's through December 23rd.

ANNIE may bring sighs and winces to some, but I've always found it to be a magical musical with a fabulous score and  great book by Thomas Meehan and lyrics by Martin Charnin.  The 1977 musical ran on Broadway for over 5 years and has spawned two Hollywood films, numerous tours,  and two made for TV productions. That lovable orphan can beguile everyone from the orphanage kids, stray dogs, to  homeless people during the Great Depression, and even President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The tunes are infectious... who doesn't know the words to "Tomorrow," or hum along to "It's  Hard Knock Life" and "NYC."

This non-equity tour has been touring since 2022, making frequent stops across the country, often for 1-2 day engagements. The ensemble and secondary roles are made up of younger performers, many making their National tour debuts. The leads bring a mix of regional and some Broadway  and tour credits. The Director, Jenn Thompson, is alum of the original Broadway production. In what the cast may lack in powerhouse performances, they often make up for with youthful energy and commitment.

Rainier Trevino  as Annie is a spunky kid with a killer belting voice that soared whenever she sang. Under Thompson's direction ,the entire production feels much more grounded, where the performers never rely on broad comedic gestures, but subtler actions. Stefanie Londino brings a controlled drunkenness to evil Miss Hannigan. Here she is a quiet drunk, who lives in fear that even her own loud yelling will tip her over the edge. Her comic number "Little Girls" found Londino littered with trash and chased by a dead mouse, adding to her hysteria.

Christopher Swan is the blustery Daddy Warbucks, uncomfortable around children, but melts when beguiled by Annie. Swan's pleasant singing often lacked the full out drama that could be conveyed in his Act 2 "Something Was Missing." But Swan And Trevino developed a fine chemistry that made the audience root for Warbucks' attempt to adopt her.

Warbucks' secretary Grace Farrell was played by understudy Caroline Glazer on opening night. Glazer is lovely and found a good balance between authority and compassion for Annie. Her voice fared much  better in the lower register than the in the higher soprano lines.

Jeffrey T. Kelly and Samantha Stevens were the two evil accomplices, Rooster Hannigan and Lily. Along with Londino, the trio gets the jazzy number "Easy Street." In what should be a show stopper, the vocals were never as strong as the dancing.  But Kelly and Stevens were both convincing as the long lost parents who try to claim Annie to get the $50K promised by Warbucks.

The orphans were all simply wonderful, each with an individual personality, singing and kicking with adult aplomb. Their shenanigans and high kicks in "You're Never Full Dressed Without A Smile" was perfectly performed.

The ensemble would have benefitted from a few more members, but found some powerful voices in Jaelle Laguerre's  many roles and Savannah Fisher as the "Star To Be."

The numerous costumes designed by Alejo Vietti were spot on, from tattered rags, to crisp uniforms for the Warbucks staff, and some stylish ensembles for Grace.  it was a fun touch to have the orphans dressed in bright monochromatic Annie-like costumes for the curtain call. Scenic Design by Wilson Chin created some lovely stage pictures and the 10 piece orchestra was just enough to do justice to Charles Strouse's score.

Multiple touring versions of Annie have played at Shea's over the years, along with a lackluster revival that featured Nell Carter as Miss Hannigan. Lyricist Martin Charnin was the Director du-jour for almost all previous productions and tours, which often relied an the same sets and near identical staging. It was a nice change to see Thompson's directorial hand, accompanied by new choreography by Patricia Wilcox, with nods to past stagings.

This bus and truck tour is sure to bring smiles to the young, and young at heart.  Even in a slightly pared down production, Annie and her mutt dog Sandy, will surely put a smile on your face in this  charming production.

ANNIE plays at Shea's Buffalo Theatre through December 23, 2023. Contact sheas.org for more information.
 

