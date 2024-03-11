Review: THE PAJAMA GAME at Lancaster Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A breakdown of union labor relations, abuse in the workplace and demands for higher wages surely doesn't sound like the stuff of musical comedy. Unless you're speaking of the classic 1954 musical THE PAJAMA GAME, now playing at the Lancaster Opera House.

With Music and Lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, THE PAJAMA GAME is best known for producing the hit "Hey There" and went on to become a fabulous motion picture, starring it's Broadway leading man John Raitt, and adding silverscreen icon Doris Day as it's leading lady. Based on the novel 7-1/2 Cents by Richard Bissell, the comedy was a huge hit on Broadway and it's production was directed by the best Director of the period, George Abbott.

The action unfolds in a small pajama factory in Iowa, as a new superintendent is brought in just as the employees are demanding a 7-1/2 cent raise. A blossoming love affair develops amid factory shenanigans. The result is a raucously fun story with some great tunes that lead to iconic dances. A young Bob Fosse made his Choreographer debut and established his signature style in "Steam Heat," but got to show his work in a soft shoe number with "Never Be Jealous Again," and a tango with "Hernando's Hideaway."

Luke Halferty does a fine job as the heart throb superintendent Sid Sorokin. His reedy, full throated baritone navigated the score well. Stylistically he would lean into the phrases, with subtle inflections and crooning , ala a young Frank Sinatra. His duet with his own voice on his dictaphone allowed "Hey There" to register high marks for dramatic intensity and vocalism.

Sydney Conrad as Babe Williams is everything one looks for in a sassy leading lady. Her voice is smooth and sultry, and when she paired with Halferty, there were fireworks. They have great back to back duets , starting with the coy "Small Talk" and then building to the steamy "There Once Was A Man," where the jungle rhythmic tune allowed the two to sing with unabandoned lust.

Joey Bucheker gets the comic relief role of Hines, the time study man who tries to keep the factory running efficiently. His duet with Sid's secretary and resident busy- body Mabel (Mary Rappl Bellanti) earned some snickers with his exasperation and some nimble dancing.

The dance role of Gladys was originated by the great Carol Haney, and an infamous injury allowed a young Shirley MacLaine to jump into the role and make her a star. Alexandra Montesano earned some great laughs and her leggy dancing fit the Fosse style. The second act opener "Steam Heat" had Montesano paired with Emily Weber and Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci all in black, donning bowler hats. The complicated choreography by Timmy Goodman has all the right moves, but often lacked precision and accuracy.

Nathan Andrew Miller led the company in the rollicking "Seven-And-A-Half-Cents" with strong vocals, and some very fun, dated lyrics that firmly anchors in the piece in the 1950's-- when real living included having a "vacuum instead of a blasted broom" and "a charge account at the corner bar."

The ensemble was energized for one of Broadways's best ever production numbers "Once-A-Year Day." A company picnic allows singing, dancing, drinking, tug of war, and even potato sack races.

The orchestra, led by Fran Landis played well, if somewhat anemically at times, especially with the tempo needed forward propulsion, like in "Racing With the Clock," where chaos and frenzy is needed. Director David Bondrow does good work in establishing the tone of the 1950's, but often the tongue in cheek humor and jokes passed by without notice.

The set design by David Dwyer allowed for multiple playing areas, ramps and sliding set pieces that helped with the many quick scene changes. Costumes by Elaine Heckler were fun and evocative of the era.

The so called Golden Age of Broadway was chock full of musical comedies, and THE PAJAMA GAME ranks as one of the best. Rarely performed these days, it offers a nostalgic and entertaining glimpse at simpler days, where comedy melding with real social issues proved perfect entertainment.

THE PAJAMA GAME at the Lancaster Opera House runs through March 24, 2024. Contact lancasteropera.org for more information and tickets.